New York City, NY

WATCH: Greg Bird homers in first at-bat back with Yankees organization

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Welcome back, Greg Bird.

While the Yankees were battling in their season opener against the Red Sox, the former hyped New York prospect was stepping into the box for his first at-bat back with the organization, and blasted a home run for Triple-A Scranton.

The blast went over the wall in dead center, as Bird tries to fight his way back to the majors, where he hasn’t been since 2019 with the Yanks.

The oft-injured Bird put together a strong spring for the Blue Jays before asking for his release, and signed a minor-league deal with the Yanks shortly after.

