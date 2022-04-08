Publisher Correction: The asymmetry of antimatter in the proton

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.

