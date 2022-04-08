ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Publisher Correction: The asymmetry of antimatter in the proton

By J. Dove
 4 days ago

In Fig. 1c of this Article, the x-axis scale was inadvertently duplicated from Fig. 1b. The original Article has been corrected online. R. E. McClellan,Â A. S. TadepalliÂ &Â M. Diefenthaler. Present address: Experimental Nuclear Physics Division, Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility,...

Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Interactions of Co, Cu, and non-metal phthalocyanines with external structures of SARS-CoV-2 using docking and molecular dynamics

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07396-w, published online 28 February 2022. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "The authors are grateful for the support of the Coordination for the Improvement of Higher Education Personnel (CAPES), of the National Council for Scientific and Technological Development (CNPq)...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Labor induction with oxytocin in pregnant rats is not associated with oxidative stress in the fetal brain

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-07236-x, published online 24 February 2022. The HTML version of the original version of this Article contained an error in the legend of Figure 4, where a portion of the text was incorrectly split and captured as an image credit. The PDF version was unaffected. The...
Nature.com

Author Correction: Single-atom Cu anchored catalysts for photocatalytic renewable H production with a quantum efficiency of 56%

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-27698-3, published online 10 January 2022. In Supplementary Fig.Â 28b in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the figure panel incorrectly read '345 mW/cm2' but should have been '34.5 mW/cm2'. In the caption of Supplementary Fig.Â 20 in the Supplementary PDF for this article, the...
Phys.org

Interior of protons is maximally entangled

Fragments of the interior of a proton have been shown by scientists from Mexico and Poland to exhibit maximum quantum entanglement. The discovery, already confronted with experimental data, allows us to suppose that in some respects the physics of the inside of a proton may have much in common not only with well-known thermodynamic phenomena, but even with the physics of... black holes.
Phys.org

Laser flashes for cancer research: Research team achieves milestone in proton irradiation

Irradiation with fast protons is a more effective and less invasive cancer treatment than X-rays. However, modern proton therapy requires large particle accelerators, which has experts investigating alternative accelerator concepts, such as laser systems to accelerate protons. Such systems are deployed in preclinical studies to pave the way for optimal radiation therapy. A research team led by the Helmholtz-Zentrum Dresden-Rossendorf (HZDR) has now successfully tested irradiation with laser protons on animals for the first time, as the group reports in the journal Nature Physics.
Vice

Record-Breaking Antimatter Beam in Deep Space Discovered by Scientists

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Astronomers have discovered an enormous beam made of matter and antimatter that extends for 40 trillion miles across interstellar space, making it the largest apparent structure of its kind ever spotted, reports a new study. The record-breaking...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Anti-cancer treatment schedule optimization based on tumor dynamics modelling incorporating evolving resistance

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-08012-7, published online 10 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained errors in Table 1 where the data was listed incorrectly in the column 'M-KRAS patients'. The original Table 1 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 1 Parameters values of the developed model characterizing...
Nature.com

Author Correction: The AUTOTAC chemical biology platform for targeted protein degradation via the autophagy-lysosome system

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28520-4, published online 16 February 2022. The original version of this Article omitted from the author list the 8th author Srinivasrao Ganipisetti, who is from the University of Louisville. Consequently, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Competing Interests section, which now reads as follows: 'Seoul National University and AUTOTAC Bio, Inc. have filed patent applications (C.H.J., H.Y.K., M.J.L., A.J.H., S.G., J.E.N., H.T.K., and Y.T.K.; US 17/262,157 undergoing continuation-in-part, PCT/KR2019/009205 under examination; proof-of-concept AUTOTAC platform) based on the results of this study. The remaining authors declare no competing interests.' Additionally, Srinivasrao Ganipisetti's initials were added to the Author Contributions, and the corrected sentence reads as follows: 'ATLs binding the p62-ZZ domain were synthesized and modeled by S.G., K.Y.K., J.E.N., and H.T.K.' This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Mechanisms of inhibition and activation of extrasynaptic Î±Î² GABA receptors

Correction to: Nature https://doi.org/10.1038/s41586-022-04402-z Published online 9 February 2022. In the version of this article initially published, the first sentence of the Author contributions section was truncated. The section has been amended to begin "V.B.K. performed protein purification, atomic model building and structural interpretation." The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Quantification of bone marrow interstitial pH and calcium concentration by intravital ratiometric imaging

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-27973-x, published online 19 January 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Fig. 1, Fig. 3, Fig. 4 in which the individual data points were inadvertently omitted. The correct version of Fig. 1 is:. This has been corrected in both the PDF...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Controlling process instability for defect lean metal additive manufacturing

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28649-2, published online 28 February 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in Figure 4o, where the red spheres and black dots that represent spatters and nanoparticles, respectively, were missing. This has been corrected in both the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Tropical cyclone climatology change greatly exacerbates US extreme rainfall"“surge hazard

Correction to: Nature Climate Change https://doi.org/10.1038/s41558-021-01272-7, published online 3 February. In the version of this article published, NSF grant no. 2103754 was missing in the Acknowledgements section, which has been amended to read "N.L. and D.X. were supported by National Science Foundation (NSF) grant numbers ICER-1854993 and 2103754." The changes have been made to the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Discovery of a genetic module essential for assigning left"“right asymmetry in humans and ancestral vertebrates

In the version of this article initially published, CIROP was defined as ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptide instead of ciliated left"“right organizer metallopeptidase. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. Yan Ling Chong. Present address: Department of Pathology, National University Hospital, Singapore,...
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Lipid profile dysregulation in opium users based on Fasa PERSIAN cohort study results

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91533-4, published online 08 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors. Firstly, six References were omitted. These References are now cited at the relevant points in-text and are listed below:. 1. United Nations. World Drug Report 2020. Available at https://wdr.unodc.org/wdr2020/en/exsum.html (2020). 21. Zheng,...
Phys.org

Surprising behavior of hybrid matter: Antimatter atoms in superfluid helium

A hybrid matter—an antimatter helium atom containing an antiproton, the proton's antimatter equivalent in place of an electron, has an unexpected response to laser light when immersed in superfluid helium, reports the ASACUSA collaboration at CERN. The result, described in a paper published today in the journal Nature, may open doors to several lines of research.
Phys.org

New pumpkin-shaped nucleus radiates protons with record-setting rate

A new atomic nucleus of lutetium, 149Lu consisting of 71 protons and 78 neutrons, has been synthesized in an experiment performed in the Accelerator Laboratory of University of Jyväskylä, Finland. The new isotope was found among the products of fusion of 58Ni beam particles and 96Ru target atoms,...
