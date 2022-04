ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo county spent nearly $5 million building the Tiny Home Village hoping to solve the city’s homeless population. But after having been open for more than a year, the majority of the homes are still empty. The county is asking for an additional half-million dollars to help fill the vacancies.

BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM ・ 19 DAYS AGO