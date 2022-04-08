ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Report: Former Eagles Safety Rodney McLeod Agrees to Deal with Colts

By Mike Gill
97.3 ESPN
97.3 ESPN
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Former Philadelphia Eagles safety Rodney McLeod is reportedly headed to the Indianapolis Colts, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. McLeod, who came to Philadelphia as a...

973espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lawyers Handling The Deshaun Watson Cases Reach Agreement

In a turn of events with a big impact on the 2022 regular season, a significant agreement has been made in the civil lawsuits against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. According to Adam Ferrise of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, the lawyers handling the case have agreed to push the trials...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Indiana Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
Indianapolis, IN
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

Sports world reacts to Tony Dungy appearance

Tony Dungy is a Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach, having won a Super Bowl with the Indianapolis Colts and compiling a 139-69 record over 13 years leading the Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He’s often considered one of the NFL’s elder statesmen and an ambassador for the league...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ian Rapoport
Person
Jacoby Stevens
The Spun

Buffalo Bills Have Signed Veteran Free Agent

The Buffalo Bills have re-signed veteran offensive lineman Bobby Hart to a one-year contract, they announced Monday afternoon. Hart started and ended last season with Buffalo, appearing in one regular season game. In between, he played in three games (one start) for the Tennessee Titans, who signed him off the Bills’ practice squad in October.
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

Mainland Alum Osun Osunniyi to Enter NBA Draft Evaluation Process

Mainland Regional high school alum Osun Osunniyi is ready to turn pro after delivering a superb senior season at St. Bonaventure. The Somers Point native announced Sunday that he’s entering the NBA draft and but will keep his eligibility. The 6-foot-10 center is projected to be a second-round pick or go undrafted.
LINWOOD, NJ
97.3 ESPN

97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
317K+
Views
ABOUT

97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy