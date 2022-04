Roadwork continues in Oconee County, with a stretch of Rocky Branch Road down to single-lane traffic for much of the week. Crews are resurfacing the road in Oconee County. Work on the resurfacing project on Rocky Branch Road will continue during the week of March 21. Traffic will be down to one lane at times, and motorists should drive carefully and expect delays.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 21 DAYS AGO