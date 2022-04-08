ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Kent State graduate student raises $892 at local Ukraine fundraiser

By Jesse Khalil
kentwired.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA booming blend of lively conversation and a shared passion for supporting a good cause lit up Ray’s Place on April 6 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Downtown Kent bar was filled with people eager to help raise awareness and money for medical supplies to send soldiers currently fighting...

kentwired.com

Comments / 0

