Las Vegas, NV

Here’s What Travis Barker & Kourtney Kardashian Got as Wedding Gifts From PETA

By Jude Zhu
 3 days ago

After Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian had their “practice” wedding in Las Vegas on Monday (April 4), the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) gifted the couple a pair of matching vegan leather jackets for their upcoming real nuptials.

After Sunday’s Grammy Awards, where the Blink-182 drummer performed with H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz, Kardashian and Barker visited a chapel, where they held a wedding ceremony. The reality personality later shared photos from her “wedding” on Instagram, noting “practice makes perfect,” as they did not obtain a wedding license. In the snaps, the couple rocked leather biker jackets as they were officiated by an Elvis impersonator.

The moto jackets gifted by PETA are from NOIZE , and they are of a similar style to the ones worn by Barker and Kardashian at the chapel.

“A vegan leather jacket is a great choice for anyone who cares about animals or the environment, so this matching ‘Mr. and Mrs.’ set is perfect for Travis and Kourtney,” said Lisa Lange, PETA senior vp, in a statement. “All of us at PETA wish them a very happy plant-powered future together!”

Barker, a long time vegan, previously partnered with PETA in the campaign “Make Some Noise for Animals” with his vegetarian daughter, Alabama, to advocate for animals. Going vegan is something that Kardashian is also “passionate about given the environmental impacts that eating less meat has on the planet,” according to her website . The Poosh founder has also previously highlighted her healthy lifestyle and diet on E!’s Keeping Up With the Kardashians .

And while the NOIZE jackets may be some of the earliest wedding gifts the couple has received, there will undoubtedly be more in the future after they make things official in the eyes of the law. While visiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! on April 6, the reality personality told the comedian that she and the rocker had intended for their late-night Vegas nuptials to be legal. In fact, they had actually tried to get a wedding license before the ceremony. “There was no possibility to get a marriage license at that hour,” she explained. “We asked, like, five times, ‘What do we have to do to make this happen?’ … It was 2 a.m. and they were like, ‘It opens at 8 o’clock,’”

