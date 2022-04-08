ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Law

Woman plans to sue after construction company mistakenly demolishes house

By Nexstar Media Wire, Bill Riales
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uS5k0_0f3lfm7200

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) – Jennifer Pulliam knows who mistakenly demolished her house in Alabama earlier this year. But while the mystery is solved, the legal battle is just beginning.

Over a weekend in January, someone came onto Pulliam’s property next to the Mobile Fairgrounds and tore down a home that had been in her family since the 1960s.

“I moved here when I was approximately 10 years old. This is my grandparent’s old homeplace. They bought it in 1965 and it’s been in our family ever since,” she said.

New name for Mobile’s downtown airport

Pulliam, who lives and works in Leaksville, Mississippi, eventually got word about the demolition through a family member.

“They didn’t know that I was unaware of it until they saw the news story and then they contacted me,” she said.

“I cried for two days,” Pulliam added. “I was devastated.”

Semmes taking steps to declare itself ‘trafficking-free zone’

Other family members saw the story, which aired on WKRG, and contacted Pulliam with the name of a company seen on the property that weekend in January.

Pulliam said a Mobile Police investigator contacted the construction company and the owner confessed to demolishing the house, saying it was a mistake.

“I was not happy because they said they could not arrest them because there was no malicious intent … I would just have to sue them in civil court,” Pulliam said.

Pulliam, who had not publicly named the company on the advice of her attorney, said she is planning to file a lawsuit. She also claimed that the company’s owners have not contacted her to offer an apology — or anything else.

As for what kind of damages she hopes to recover, Pulliam didn’t immediately have an amount in mind.

“I’m not sure what they will come up with or how they will come up with it — that house to me is priceless.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOLR - OzarksFirst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KOLR10 News

Man following women in Springfield identified by police

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The individual involved in the incidents around Springfield has been identified. The man accused by Springfield women of lying to them about having a flat tire has been identified by police, according to the Springfield Police Department. The department has not released his name at this time. One of the incidents in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Missing Springfield woman found safe

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A woman missing from Springfield has been found safe, according to the Springfield Police Department. Kesley L. Marquez left her residence on foot without her required medication on April 5, but was located safe on April 8.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Alabama State
KOLR10 News

The 10 safest Missouri cities for 2022

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Home security company Safewise has released its annual report of the safest cities in the state. The list is created by examining crime rates calculated by the FBI. They also conduct a survey to find out how concerned people are about crime. Missouri has an above-average violent crime rate, according to […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Women face charges in connection to 3 missing boys

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Two women are charged in connection to three missing Springfield boys. Brittany Barnes, and her wife, Ceairah Beverly, are charged with three counts of Felony Interference with Custody. According to court reports, the children were under the guardianship of their grandmother, Audrey Beverly, when Brittany Barnes and Ceairah Beverly picked the 3 […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Company#Wkrg#Mobile Police
KOLR10 News

Pet Connection: Meet Ty from Rescue One

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Ty, a 15-month-old blackmouth cur, made an appearance on Daybreak Friday morning. According to her foster mom Kelly, Ty is almost completely house trained and is a very energetic puppy. She is also very sweet to other dogs. When fostering with Rescue One the organization supplies the foster family with treats, toys, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
CBS News

Construction companies struggle to hire workers

Low unemployment is making it difficult for some construction companies to fill open jobs. Some have turned to guest workers with H-2B visas, but the shortage of workers persists as thousands of slots for those visas go unfilled every year. Kris Van Cleave reports.
ECONOMY
KOLR10 News

Crime Traveler– The self-abduction of Tim Carpenter

Carpenter was married and had two teenage daughters at the time of his disappearance. He was also the founder of Christian Publishers Outlet and owner of Heir Press. Reports say Carpenter failed to return home after a late-night visit at his Heir Press offices on South Campbell. Family members called authorities to report Carpenter missing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
KOLR10 News

The truth behind Marshfield’s “ghost deer”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A sighting of an albino deer is getting a lot of attention here in the Ozarks. A man in Marshfield was able to catch a glimpse of the white deer that was standing on the side of the road. Dale Richerson was able to get a quick video before the female ran […]
MARSHFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Hollister missing high schooler found

UPDATE: The Hollister Police Department said the missing highschooler has been found safe. Thank you to all who shared. HOLLISTER, Mo. — The Hollister Police Department is searching for a missing Hollister High School student. Emily Menter, 15, was last seen at the high school at approximately 9 a.m. on Thursday, April 7. She is […]
HOLLISTER, MO
KOLR10 News

Bolivar Police have received similar reports of a man following women

BOLIVAR, Mo. — Police in Bolivar have received reports about a man following women. Bolivar Police Chief Mark Webb said Friday he can’t say definitively if the reports from Bolivar are concerning the same man that Springfield Police said officers were looking for on Thursday. Webb said the reports from Bolivar are a bit different […]
BOLIVAR, MO
KOLR10 News

Authorities find marijuana and mushroom candy bars; Lebanon man arrested on suspicion of making and selling drugs

LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo. — Laclede County Deputies, Missouri State Highway Patrol Troopers, and members of the Lake Area Narcotics Enforcement Group (LANEG) said they found prescription narcotics, along with other drugs and cash, leading to a Lebanon man’s arrest. According to a news release from the Laclede County Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant served on […]
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO
US News and World Report

Woman Sues Steamship Authority for $300K After Crash, Injury

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who says she sustained multiple injuries after a 2019 crash has filed suit against the ferry service provider between Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard for over $300,000. Jessica Hicks brought the lawsuit against Steamship Authority claiming that the accident was a result...
NANTUCKET, MA
KUTV

Construction company says operator recovering in good condition after drill rig collapse

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Jacobsen Construction Company said the operator injured in a drill rig collapse Tuesday night is recovering in good condition. Spokesperson Amy Christensen said he has a small fracture in his lower back and will need no treatment other than rest. She added that he is expected to heal with no long-term health issues. The operator was said to be bruised and sore, but in good spirits.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news website covering news, weather, and sport stories in southwest Missouri, https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

 https://www.ozarksfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy