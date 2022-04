Madison, WI – On Tuesday at 5:00 pm, Boys & Girls Clubs of Wisconsin will announce their 2022 Youth of the Year winner, the highest honor given to a club member. The top five finalists will speak at the awards ceremony, and will be joined by Packer Star Aaron Jones, Bucks Legend Sidney Moncrief, Emmy Award winner Charlie Berens, and an all-star cast of club alumni. Bally Sports Wisconsin — in conjunction with the Packers, Brewers and Bucks — will award $20,000 in scholarships to all winners. The celebration will stream over Facebook Live at.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO