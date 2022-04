A fall COVID-19 surge is likely due to the highly transmissible "stealth Omicron" sub-variant, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now saying. "It is likely that we will see a surge in the fall," Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the chief medical advisor to the president, said in an interview with Bloomberg conducted last week. "I would think that we should expect that we are going to see some increase in cases as you get to the colder weather in the fall."

