Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady should get slimed over retirement ‘debacle’

Tom Brady may want to proceed with caution should he see Rob Gronkowski with a bucket of green goo in the near future.

Speaking to The Post on Thursday ahead of the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Gronkowski — who is co-hosting Saturday’s show with “iCarly” star Miranda Cosgrove — quipped how the Buccaneers quarterback, 44, deserves to be doused in slime following his quickie retirement.

“I’ll have to go with Tom right now,” Gronkowski, 32, said when asked which NFL player he’d like to slime.

“All because he retired and then the debacle of coming right back and unretiring 40 days later, I think he deserves to get slimed for that retirement that he had.”

Rob Gronkowski, who is co-hosting this year’s Kids’ Choice Awards, was slimed during a 2019 appearance,

Brady initially announced in February that he was calling it a career after 22 seasons. A month later, the seven-time Super Bowl champ announced his return, rejoining the Buccaneers for year 23.

Gronkowski, meanwhile, is enjoying his offseason away from the field as he gears up for Nickelodeon’s big show this weekend.

“I was a big Nickelodeon fan and I always woke up early when I was a kid and would put on Nickelodeon for about two hours before I had to do anything that day, it’s super cool how I’m here now and hosting,” he said.

Gronkowski quipped how Tom Brady should get slimed over his quickie retirement.

Gronkowski and Brady played for the Buccaneers for the past two seasons.

For the KCAs, it seems Gronkowski will be taking a page out of the girlfriend Camille Kostek’s hosting playbook. Kostek currently appears on “Wipeout” and soon, the NBC competition series, “Dancing With Myself.”

“I’ve seen her do her thing, and it’s basically kind of getting some advice when watching her and it’s just be yourself, and that’s what she’s been doing,” he said.

Gronkowski with girlfriend Camille Kostek in February 2022.

Gronkowski’s packed month will continue after the KCAs, as he’s bringing his epic Gronk Beach bash to Las Vegas on April 29, timed to the 2022 NFL Draft. While it remains to be seen if he’ll return for his 12th NFL season, for now, Gronkowski is taking in different ventures.

“I feel like I can get ready at any time for football, like it’ll take me two weeks only, so, I’m not really worried about it,” he said. “It’s just cool just to be doing other things and enjoying them.”

The Kids’ Choice Awards will air Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET on Nickelodeon.