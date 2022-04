This has been another busy week in the Idaho Senate. It is the time of the Session when we are in a hurry to finish up and most of the appropriations bills are heard and debated. The Joint Finance and Appropriation Committee (JFAC) puts these bills together and sends them to either the Senate Floor or the House Floor to be heard and debated. Some of these bills start in the Senate and others begin in the House. This week one of these bills was a supplemental public schools appropriation bill that started in the Senate. It is Senate Bill 1404 (S1404) and it gives one-time supplemental funding to all full-time schoolteachers and classified staff in the form of a $1,000 bonus. The idea came from the Governor when he proposed it in his State of the State address at the beginning of the Legislative Session. S1404 passed the Senate handily with some debate and was sent to the House for their consideration.

IDAHO STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO