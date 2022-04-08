ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man accused of shooting Lady Gaga’s dog walker mistakenly released

By Nexstar Media Wire, Erin Myers, Fareeha Rehman
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DL7e4_0f3lesGn00

LOS ANGELES ( KTLA ) — Authorities are searching for a man arrested for his alleged role in the shooting of Lady Gaga’s dog walker and the theft of her French bulldogs last year.

The suspect, James Howard Jackson, was in custody for attempted murder but was mistakenly released from custody on Wednesday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nUHIJ_0f3lesGn00
James Jackson is charged with attempted murder after the armed robbery of Lady Gaga’s dog walker in Los Angeles. (Photo provided by The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

He was in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center just a day before he was mistakenly released due to “a clerical error,” the sheriff’s department said.

Dog found in Charleston creek, legs tied to cinderblock

“Mr. Jackson was arraigned on a superseding indictment filed in court under a new case number,” the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office wrote in a statement to Nexstar’s KTLA. “The old case was then dismissed by a judge as required by law.”

It is unclear what the new indictment is.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department at (213) 229-1850.

The pop singer’s dog walker was shot while walking three of her dogs in Hollywood on Feb. 25, 2021.

Multiple people were involved in the attack, according to authorities. A car had pulled up to the dog walker near Sunset Boulevard that evening and two men jumped out. Jackson is the one accused of firing the single shot that landed the victim in the hospital before they got away with two dogs, the Associated Press reported. The third dog had run off.

Kanawha-Charleston humane officer named Unsung Hero

The district attorney’s office said Jackson, Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley were charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and second-degree robbery. The Los Angeles Police Department has said the trio are documented gang members.

A woman identified as Jennifer McBride later returned the two dogs unharmed to an L.A. police station. She turned out to be in a relationship with the father of one of the suspects, who was identified as Harold White. Both the father and McBride were charged with accessory after the fact to attempted murder, according to the DA.

Gaga’s dog walker survived the attack.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

UPDATE: More human remains found in Clendenin

UPDATE (1:07 p.m. on Thursday, Mar. 17): According to detectives, more human remains were found. “We found some more human remains. We’re still out there searching. At this point I can’t say how much longer we’ll be up here today, or if we’ll have to come back,” Adam Crawford, a detective with the Kanawha County […]
CLENDENIN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
City
Charleston, WV
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
City
Los Angeles, CA
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Gaga
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Inmate killed by other inmates at Northern California prison

An inmate died after being attacked in the recreation yard of a Northern California prison, authorities said Sunday. Staff used chemical agents to quell the incident after the attack Saturday at California State Prison, Sacramento, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement. Despite life-saving measures, Nathan Marcus was pronounced dead shortly after […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dog#Ktla#French#Nexstar
The Independent

Wife of I-65 serial killer reveals secret life that let him go undetected for decades: ‘I’m lucky to be alive’

The wife of alleged I-65 serial killer Harry Edward Greenwell feels lucky to be alive, she exclusively told The Independent on Wednesday.Julie Jenkins, 73, was married to Greenwell for nearly 20 years – and totally blindsided by the multi-agency press conference on Tuesday naming her husband, who died in 2013, as the killer of at least three women along the Kentucky-Indiana border in the late 1980s.“One thing that’s going through my mind is that, I guess, I’m lucky to be alive,” Ms Jenkins, a grandmother now living in Minnesota, tells The Independent, adding that she’d previously been in a relationship...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SCDNReports

Three Girls Reported Missing

Portsmouth Police responded to multiple reports of runaway kids. The first child’s family reported her missing at 8:12 pm. The girl’s family said she got into an altercation with her grandmother and younger sister and ran away. Two units searched the area and located the girl in Mound...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

24K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy