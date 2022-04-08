ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Igor Shesterkin is just asking for it now

By Andrew Limberg
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

With the way things are currently trending, it looks like the Penguins will face the Rangers in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs in a little under a month.

The bad news is the Penguins have failed to beat New York lately, losing three times in the past two weeks.

And while Rangers goalie Ignor Shesterkin has held the Penguins to three goals the last three games, he may have sealed his fate with a sarcastic waves to the Pens after Thursday’s game.

Toward the end of the game, things got bit heated with several skirmishes and one final one that carried on after the whistle.

When the Penguins finally made it off the ice, Shesterkin, who stopped all 30 shots he faced, gave a sarcastic wave toward the Penguins.

That’s going to be some billboard material heading into the playoffs for the Penguins if they end up playing the Rangers.

Be careful what you wish for Igor.

