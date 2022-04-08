ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hygiene, CO

Colorado firefighter sets Guinness World Record

By Evan Kruegel, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

HYGIENE, Colo. ( KDVR ) — Being a firefighter requires a certain amount of mental and physical strength. But it’s a part of the job that firefighter Dylan Miraglia of Hygiene, Colorado, takes more seriously than some.

“It’s a physical job, it’s a blue-collar job,” Miraglia said. “You have to be strong, and that’s one of the aspects of the job.”

When Miraglia’s not working, you can usually find him working out in a small gym tucked behind the rural Boulder County fire station.

“I’ve been weightlifting my whole life, and there’s not a day where I’m going to take off and relax. It’s just a part of me,” he said.

22-year-old breaks Guinness World Record for tallest stack of M&M’s, again

Miraglia said he’s always dreamed of setting a world weightlifting record and stumbled upon a challenge while flipping through the Guinness Book of World Records.

“They had a record for who could lift the most weight by atlas stone in sixty minutes,” he said. “And I saw that and I was like, ‘OK, I could beat this, I know I could beat this.’”

Last September, Miraglia set out to accomplish the task, lifting a 193-pound atlas stone 194 times in one hour.

Miraglia had to film the attempt from multiple angles, and have a certified timer verify the process. In the end, he lifted more than 37,000 pounds over the course of the hour, crushing the previous record by roughly 8,000 pounds.

After weeks of waiting, he said the record was verified a few weeks ago.

“I was actually on shift at the station and got this email, and was like, ‘Ahh, this is awesome!'” he said.

Miraglia already has his eyes set on another record involving Turkish kettlebells. He’s also hoping to make it back-to-back years on the Lifeline Puppy Fire Rescue Dogs Calendar .

