Easter is almost here, only a few more weeks. If you have little ones, going to see the Easter Bunny is a magical experience. Much like Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny only makes appearances during a very small portion of the year. Last year and the year prior, the appearances were even fewer due to the ways of the world and COVID-19. Well, as regulations lift, the bunny is hopping back and back to a location we all are fond of.

NEW HARTFORD, NY ・ 19 DAYS AGO