Soccer has always served as a lifebuoy for Northview senior Jonah Meyer-Crothers. Now the sport has taken him to another level. Meyer-Crothers, who has cerebral palsy, was one of just 13 players in the country chosen to play for the U.S. Paralympic National Team. He will play for Team USA at the 2022 International Federation of Cerebral Palsy Football (IFCPF) World Cup in Salou, Barcelona, next month.

NORTHVIEW, MI ・ 14 MINUTES AGO