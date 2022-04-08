ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

Murfreesboro City Council will lose at least two members not seeking reelection

By Scott Broden, Murfreesboro Daily News Journal
 3 days ago
  • Three candidates are running for Murfreesboro mayor
  • Seven seek three at large seats on City Council
  • Outgoing council members talk about their legacies
  • Both outgoing city officials served while city had protests over murder of George Floyd

Murfreesboro City Council members Rick LaLance and Ronnie Martin each decided to not campaign for reelection.

They'll complete their four-year terms by the end of August.

Voters will choose their replacements in the Aug. 4 election. Murfreesboro's fast-growing city population sat at approximately 152,000 in 2020 — about a 40.5% gain from 2010, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

LaLance won his seat in 2014 and reelection in 2018.

"Eight years is a pretty long time," LaLance said.

Martin won his seat in 2018. Rather than serve another term, he wants to focus on his children. .

"I'm going to choose to spend the time I've got with them while they're home, and then I may circle back at some point," Martin said.

LaLance, Martin speak about legacies

Both outgoing council leaders advocated for the city to be in strong financial position in craft budgets to fund services.

LaLance also was known to express concerns that the city had too much focus on multifamily apartment developments.

"My long-term term vision was more home ownership and less rental," LaLance said.

LaLance also spoke publicly about wanting to see more high-paying jobs come to Murfreesboro and reduce the need for residents to commute out of the city for these positions.

Another goal for LaLance was to provide improved compensation and a culture of support for the city's police, firefighters and other public safety workers.

Martin sought more open government.

"I do think that it's really important to live up to the spirit of being transparent and especially on any hot-topic issues that might even call into question council's integrity or the honesty of fair dealings," Martin said. "The public should never be surprised by something."

Martin said he made himself accessible by attending many meetings and events, and returning phone calls and emails. This included concerns about riots following the 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis.

"I didn't hide out away from the public when there were difficult issues," said Martin, who after Floyd's death was present with peaceful protesters marching around Murfreesboro's downtown Square. The area surrounds the Rutherford County Courthouse.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden.

Who's qualified

Murfreesboro mayor

  • Shane McFarland, incumbent
  • Tony Lehew
  • Nathan Bennett

