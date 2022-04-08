Idaho Power faces $1 million fine after reporting violations

BOISE — Idaho environmental officials are proposing a $1 million fine as part of a settlement agreement with Idaho Power involving pollution permits at 15 of the public utility’s hydroelectric facilities in southern Idaho.

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality announced the proposed agreement with the public utility on Thursday and is seeking public comments for 30 days.

Idaho Power had permits from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for the facilities for decades until the federal agency determined they weren’t needed in the 1990s.

Idaho Power in January contacted Idaho officials after determining policy changes might again require the facilities have permits. Idaho Power said it self-reported because it wanted to be proactive in protecting the environment.

“We're certainly disappointed that there's a fine associated with this,” said Ryan Adelman, Idaho Power's vice president of Power Supply. “But we're also encouraged that there's a process to get into compliance.”

Mary Anne Nelson, administrator for the Environmental Department’s Surface and Wastewater Division, said the two entities started negotiating after Idaho Power reported the potential violations and mutually agreed on a path that used the courts to reach a settlement agreement.

“I would say they are good actors in this," Nelson said. "This is an action we took together.”