Greensboro, NC

Greensboro police begin homicide investigation after fatal shooting

By Dolan Reynolds
 3 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police started a homicide investigation on Friday after a fatal shooting, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release.

Around 11:17 a.m., officers responded to 2006 Randleman Road when they were told about an aggravated assault.

Arriving officers found one person, later identified as Nikita Legrant Milton, 31, of Greensboro, who had been shot.

Milton died, and police began a homicide investigation.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

