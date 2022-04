Teva Pharmaceuticals and AbbVie will pay the state of Rhode Island a combined $28.5 million to settle opioid-related claims against the companies. Israel-based Teva, a generics giant, will pay the state $21 million over the next 13 years. AbbVie will pay the state $7.5 million to settle claims against Allergan, a company it acquired in 2019. In addition to the cash payments to the state, Teva will also supply 67,000 30-pill bottles of Suboxone over the next decade. Suboxone is used to treat opioid addiction. Generic versions of Narcan, which is administered to overdose victims, will also be provided to the state. According to the Rhode Island Attorney General, the combined value of the cash payments and the anti-overdose drug is $107 million.

