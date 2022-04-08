ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

Up, Up and Away! Big Plans for the Crown of Maine Balloon Fest

By Trent Marshall
 3 days ago
The Crown of Maine Balloon Fest, August 25 - 28, 2022. Plans are in the works for another big Balloon Fest in Presque Isle. There will be food trucks, live music, craft fair, Fun on the Field for kids, flights, and so much more. There's information going up on social media...

Big Country 96.9

6 New Queens Crowned in Miss Presque Isle Pageants 2022

Springtime in northern Maine means it's time to bring out the mud boots, rain coats, and pageant dresses. While many might find that to be an odd combination, it is the way of life for many local young ladies on the pageant circuit in Aroostook County as the season for crowning queens is upon us.
Big Country 96.9

Mainers Will Get to See A Total Lunar Eclipse In May

This year, we are looking forward to two lunar eclipses occurring in 2022. The first of the two eclipses will take place in about a month from now, on Sunday, May 15th. For us here in Maine, this will be a prime celestial spectacle since we are a part of the half of the world that will get to see this event take place. Along with North America, South America, Europe, and Africa will also get to see the eclipse.
Big Country 96.9

Maine & New Hampshire Could See More Ticks This Year

It seems like we have seen an increase in the tick population in the last few years. Having lived in either Maine or New Hampshire for the majority of my life, I don't remember really hearing about ticks being a problem before the last five-ish years. That's me, though. Maybe it was a problem before, but I just never heard about it.
POLITICS
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

