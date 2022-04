After a hiatus due to COVID, the Preston High School Jazz band fundraiser, “Jazz Dinner Dance” has returned. The dinner was catered by Dan Genho and approximately 45-50 people attended. The Jazz band provided the music throughout the event for patrons to enjoy and dance to in the old gym at Preston High School. At one point there were at least nine couple on the dance floor.

PRESTON, ID ・ 26 DAYS AGO