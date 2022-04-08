WILDCAT CLASSIC

Lviv, Ukraine CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine, and his military commanders are signaling a new phase in the war: an all-out effort to take and hold the portions of Ukraine’s Donbas region still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainians seem...
(CNN) — Philadelphia will reinstate indoor mask mandates Monday, April 18, as its Covid-19 cases quickly rise, the city's Public Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole announced Monday. The city is the first major US metropolitan area to bring back masking requirements after a slew of cities and states dropped...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Monday announced new restrictions on homemade guns known as “ghost guns,” as well as a new nominee to the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms. Biden announced the finalization of a rule that would require makers of gun kits to include...
GOUZON, France, April 11 (Reuters) - At a bar in Gouzon, a village in central France, a few locals gathered on Monday to read news of the first round of voting in the presidential election, which saw incumbent Emmanuel Macron through to face far-right challenger Marine Le Pen in a run-off.
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania’s crowded Republican Senate primary, ending months of jockeying for his support. In a statement Saturday evening, Trump said his decision was “all about winning elections” as he formally backed the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of daytime TV’s “The Dr. Oz Show.”
LONDON (AP) — The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure. Unprecedented financial and export sanctions...
Russia’s reported appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov to take over operations in Ukraine marks what some military analysts see as an indication that the war could be set to enter a brutal new phase as Moscow readies a major offensive in its neighbor’s east. Dvornikov, who most recently...
VIENNA, April 11 (Reuters) - Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer held "very direct, open and tough" talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin near Moscow on Monday, in Putin's first meeting with a European Union leader since the invasion of Ukraine started more than six weeks ago. Neutral Austria, which obtains 80%...
John Lennon’s son Julian Lennon this weekend performed his late father’s iconic song “Imagine” for the first time to benefit Ukraine. The eldest Lennon performed the song as part of the Global Citizen’s social media rally, Stand Up For Ukraine. The performance ended the 59-year-old’s previous vow to never perform his dad’s famous work, according to USA Today.
