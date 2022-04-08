ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Autism treatment legislation passes, sets pathway for increased affordability and access for kids

By Renée Cooper
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2abjK4_0f3lcqZl00

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Families raising kids with Autism Spectrum Disorder should soon see better access to behavioral health care.

Two bills passed both the House and Senate at the Capitol Thursday, paving the way for increased access to Applied Behavioral Analysis Therapists (ABAs). The therapy is increasingly recommended for children growing up with Autism. There are few provider options in central Illinois, partially because this is a fairly new type of treatment.

Chris and Ashley Ohl in Danville are still on a two-year-long journey to find this therapy at an affordable rate for their 5-year-old son Weston, who is best treated with daily, hours-long sessions with an ABA. The family couldn’t find a single therapist who fit the description in Vermilion County and finally turned to a therapist based out of Lafeyette, Indiana who travels to their home.

However, a couple of changes to insurance and the lack of alternative providers in central Illinois forced the family to cut off therapy for a period of time. That’s when the Ohls say Weston rapidly regressed. His symptoms were apparent in holes in the drywall at their home. The craters were created by Weston’s head and fists.

Weston is now back to seeing the in-home ABA therapist from Indiana. The company, Applied Behavioral Mental Health Counseling, agreed to work with him while the back and forth with his family and their insurance company continued.

In the process of trying out multiple insurance plans, the Ohl family applied and was approved for Medicaid through the state. That’s how reporters learned options for ABA therapists covered by insurance are even slimmer for patients on Medicaid, nearly non-existent.

The hold-up is a provision in state law ( Illinois Public Act 101-10) that says treatment by an ABA therapist will be covered only when ordered by a physician, in this case, a Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA) who oversees the treatment. That seemingly small amendment disqualified 98% of the ABA provider pool in the state, according to the Illinois Autism Task Force in its most recent annual progress report published in February 2021 .

The passage of the Behavior Analyst Licensing Act Thursday appears to give families the option to bypass the fewer number of BCBAs and go straight into treatment with an ABA. The House Bill sets up a system and requirements for licensure of these therapists in the state, in turn, setting up a pathway for patients to be able to access their therapists at a more affordable rate by ensuring Medicaid plans must cover a portion of the cost.

Another bill passed Thursday says the Department of Human Services must submit a yearly report to the General Assembly that details how (and if) patients are receiving access to affordable ABA therapy going forward. The Autism-Reporting Requirements Bill also orders the Department of Healthcare and Family Services and the Department of Insurance “to provide all necessary data upon request to the Department of Human Services to facilitate the timely and accurate completion of the report.”

Both bills await the governor’s signature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Man charged with murder in connection to deadly shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — On Friday, the Champaign County State’s Attorney charged a 35-year-old man with murder in relation to a 2019 deadly shooting. On January 24, 2019, at around 4:40 a.m., Champaign Police were dispatched to an area on Fairoaks Drive in response to multiple reports of a shooting. When police arrived at the […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Police responding to situation on Paula Drive

UPDATE: CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — First responders are responding to a situation on Paula Drive at McKinley Avenue. Our on-scene reporter said there was a bunch of evidence markers there. Champaign Police Officers and State Police are on scene. A crime scene van just pulled up. We are trying to get more information on what […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies victim in deadly crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup recently released the identity of a teenager from Buckley who was involved in a single motor vehicle crash that happened on Thursday night. According to the coroner, 19-year-old Hannah Luening was pronounced dead at 11:35 p.m. at an Urbana hospital. Preliminary autopsy results indicate Luening […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
State
Indiana State
State
Illinois State
City
Danville, IL
Danville, IL
Health
Local
Illinois Government
MassLive.com

Gov. Charlie Baker files new health care legislation to expand treatment access, prioritize mental health services

Gov. Charlie Baker unveiled major mental health and primary care legislation on Tuesday, as the Republican leader sought to cement some of the innovations accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic — including widely utilized telehealth — into a sustainable, integrated model for Massachusetts. Baker, during a press conference at...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FingerLakes1.com

Extra food stamps in April for recipients in these states

Some states are giving out additional food stamps in April. Find out which ones, here. Rental Assistance: One day left to apply for assistance and avoid eviction. Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), otherwise known as food stamps benefits lower income families in the US. Read more about it here. Even...
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicaid#Autism Spectrum Disorder#House#Senate#Aba
WOWO News

Handgun Permit Requirements No Longer Needed To Carry Across Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law Monday that eliminates the license requirement to carry a handgun across the Hoosier state, despite initial opposition State Police Superintendent Doug Carter who was initially appointed by the Holcomb. Carter’s opposition were largely due to safety concerns.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Autism
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Most Dangerous State for COVID-19

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States has been through several waves of COVID-19, often because of new variants of the virus. While cases are dropping nationwide from the recent wave, largely caused by the highly transmissible omicron variant, cases in other countries are again soaring, and U.S. health experts are watching […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
FingerLakes1.com

Emergency SNAP benefits extended into April

About 400,00 households in Oregon will continue to get food stamps next month. State officials said recipients will get the emergency benefit until April 12. Roughly 399,000 households in Oregon are set to receive the benefit extension. The amount varies on household size, but $95 is the minimum amount. Find more information here.
OREGON STATE
WCIA

WCIA

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy