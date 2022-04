EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An Ingham County Circuit Court judge has ruled that certain fees, the city of East Lansing charged people living there are against the law. The fees are called “franchise fees.” They were added to electric bills for East Lansing residents who get their power through the Lansing Board of Water and Light (BWL).

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 6 DAYS AGO