Daphne man dies from I-10 crash in Miss.

By Aspen Popowski
 3 days ago

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to a crash that killed a Daphne man on Thursday, April 7.

James Cockrell, 81, was severely injured in a crash Thursday, April 7 at I-10 East in Jackson County. The crash happened after Cockrell’s Cadillac hit the back of a semi-truck. The semi was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway, carrying a trailer, according to a news release from the MHP.

Heart of the Gulf: Man suffers fatal heart attack, family says pay attention to your health

Cockrell died from his injuries, according to the release.

The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m., in Jackson County near the 51-mile marker.

MHP will continue to investigate the crash.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

