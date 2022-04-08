Daphne man dies from I-10 crash in Miss.
JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol were called to a crash that killed a Daphne man on Thursday, April 7.
James Cockrell, 81, was severely injured in a crash Thursday, April 7 at I-10 East in Jackson County. The crash happened after Cockrell's Cadillac hit the back of a semi-truck. The semi was stopped on the right shoulder of the highway, carrying a trailer, according to a news release from the MHP.
Cockrell died from his injuries, according to the release.
The crash happened at about 7:30 a.m., in Jackson County near the 51-mile marker.
