Grass fire breaks out along I-70 near Fort Riley

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Black plumes of smoke rose above the city as a massive fire broke out in north Wichita Wednesday evening. The fire started in the 2100 block of East 37th Street North, near the intersection of 37th and North Hillside Street, at 5:20 p.m. It has since been extinguished. It was a […]
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - KDOT has reopened westbound I-70 into Colorado. The Kansas Department of Transportation has closed westbound Interstate 70 at WaKeeney due to winter weather in Colorado. KDOT said in a release Monday afternoon that drivers heading west are advised to use alternate routes. Additional closures may be...
GOODLAND, Kan. (WIBW) - Heavy winds were being blamed for a pair of semi-trailer crashes after the rigs were blown over Wednesday on Interstate 70 in Thomas County in western Kansas. • The first crash was reported at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday on I-70 about 20 miles east of Goodland. The...
There are lots of changes happening to one of Omaha's largest destinations. The recent rain brought unexpected relief for a homeowner in northwest Omaha. Omaha Police release details that led to ORBT bus crash, suspect’s arrest. Updated: 5 hours ago. New details tonight about a domestic situation on Dodge...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas’ first tornado of 2022 touched down in Jefferson County Tuesday night. According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Topeka, it developed at 7:56 p.m. near Ozawkie and ended at 8:06 p.m. around Nortonville. The tornado’s path was 9.7 miles in length and 10 yards in width. NWS rated […]
GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Both the Pratt and Hutchinson airports were put on alert for a brief period Wednesday evening around 7 p.m. due to a plane that was having mechanical issues and low on fuel. According to a social media report from the Pratt Fire Department, their department was...
KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Update: The Labette County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of a mobile home abandoned in the middle of a dirt road near the southern border of the county has been located. Why is it just sitting there and who owns it? Those are two burning...
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
EDISON, Neb. — Evacuations are underway right now in Edison, Nebraska, as a large fire moves through the area. The fire is located in Furnas County, southwest of Kearney near the Kansas border. The Nebraska State Patrol tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. saying, "The town of Edison is now...
WELLFLEET, Neb. — A wildfire tearing through Western Nebraska has already consumed more than 1,000 acres. The blaze is burning through a field near Highway 23 and Highway 83 in Wellfleet, Nebraska, — south of North Platte. The last update from firefighters Tuesday morning said the fire was...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in South Kansas City Sunday afternoon. Shortly before 5 p.m. this evening, police received a call about gunshots heard near Holiday Drive and Blue Ridge Blvd. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent shooting, unresponsive […]
BUTLER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Two semi tractor-trailers crashed at a Butler County intersection Monday morning, killing both drivers. The crash happened shortly after 11 a.m. on April 4, at Southwest 150th and Santa Fe Lake Road, also known as Salter Road. Butler County Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a truck pulling an empty flatbed was […]
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
