A mile and a half from where Saquon Barkley grew up, there will soon be a building that bears his name. The former Whitehall High School star who set records at Penn State University and will be entering his fifth season with the New York Giants was in attendance Friday morning as the St. Luke’s Sports Rink officially became the Saquon Barkley Center of Excellence.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO