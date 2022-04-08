ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nvidia seeks approval to double authorized shares to 8 billion

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Friday it would seek shareholders’ approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 8 billion from 4 billion.

