Nvidia seeks approval to double authorized shares to 8 billion
(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Friday it would seek shareholders’ approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 8 billion from 4 billion.
(Reuters) - Chipmaker Nvidia Corp said on Friday it would seek shareholders’ approval to increase the number of authorized shares of common stock to 8 billion from 4 billion.
Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.
Comments / 0