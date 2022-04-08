Alligators in April

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
Alligators are notorious in Florida for showing up in the darnedest places, but one demonstrated real chutzpah days ago when it took over the school’s eight-lane, 25-meter competition pool just as the swim team was about to practice. It happened Friday, March 11, at Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida,...
The theme at Bourre in Atlantic City is “Cajun BBQ,” which isn’t exactly a common cuisine concept - even in Louisiana. But they do put out a few great dishes that nail the NOLA vibe perfectly. You really can’t go wrong starting off with their frozen hurricane,...
Sam volunteers at her local animal shelter and is a parent to two poodles named Bo and Derek and a cat named Crumbs. In case you haven't been on the internet, splooting (a.k.a. frogging) is when a dog or cat lies flat on their belly with their hind legs stretched out straight behind them rather than tucked in beneath their torso. There is something inherently funny and adorable about this posture, so it is no wonder videos and photos of pets splooting have become a social media craze.
Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary with free coffee on Thursday, April 14, officials said. On "Wawa Day," all chain stores will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day. On Thursday at 9 a.m., the company will hold a special event at its Boothwyn (Delaware County) location on...
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Space Coast tourism is on quite a streak with people driving, flying and cruising into the area. February was the best month ever on record for tourist development tax collections. But officials say that record may already be bested again after March’s revenue is tallied up.
There are so many amazing lakes in Minnesota, but this lake, in particular, is one that you will want to check off your bucket list of lakes to visit in our great state. The Drive To The Clearest Lake in Minnesota, Caribou Lake, Is Well Worth It. It may be...
Comments / 0