ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponce Inlet, FL

Alligators in April

ponce-inlet.org
 3 days ago

Echo Ranger Event; come tour the museum and...

www.ponce-inlet.org

Comments / 0

Related
UPI News

Alligator chases remote-controlled boat in Florida retention pond

March 18 (UPI) -- A Florida woman captured video of a playful alligator chasing a remote-controlled toy boat across the surface of a retention pond. The filmer, a producer for WJAX-TV, captured footage when the gator's attention was grabbed by a neighbor's remote-controlled boat in the Jacksonville retention pond. The...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponce Inlet, FL
Lifestyle
Ponce Inlet, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
City
Ponce Inlet, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Atlantic City Press

Alligator sausage and hurricanes at Bourre

The theme at Bourre in Atlantic City is “Cajun BBQ,” which isn’t exactly a common cuisine concept - even in Louisiana. But they do put out a few great dishes that nail the NOLA vibe perfectly. You really can’t go wrong starting off with their frozen hurricane,...
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
pethelpful.com

What Is a Sploot and Why Do Dogs and Cats Do It?

Sam volunteers at her local animal shelter and is a parent to two poodles named Bo and Derek and a cat named Crumbs. In case you haven't been on the internet, splooting (a.k.a. frogging) is when a dog or cat lies flat on their belly with their hind legs stretched out straight behind them rather than tucked in beneath their torso. There is something inherently funny and adorable about this posture, so it is no wonder videos and photos of pets splooting have become a social media craze.
PETS
Daily Voice

Wawa To Celebrate 58th Anniversary With Free Coffee

Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary with free coffee on Thursday, April 14, officials said. On "Wawa Day," all chain stores will provide customers with free, any-size, hot coffee all day. On Thursday at 9 a.m., the company will hold a special event at its Boothwyn (Delaware County) location on...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Local History

Comments / 0

Community Policy