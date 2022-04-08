ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, LA

Emmett Till exhibit aims to create racial dialogue in the community

By Charles Burkett
KNOE TV8
 3 days ago

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana African American Museum set up the Emmett Till exhibit this week. The exhibit looks into the case from 1955 to show how the brutal lynching of Till impacted the...

