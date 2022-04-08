ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car collides with Broken Arrow store, debris injures two children

By FOX23.com News Staff
 3 days ago
Car collides with Broken Arrow thrift store. Two children were hit by debris but everyone involved is expected to be OK.

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — The Broken Arrow Police Department (BAPD) is investigating after a PT Cruiser collided with a Broken Arrow store, causing debris to hit two children.

The car went through the front wall and window of the HOW foundation thrift store, near East 91st and South Aspen.

BAPD say the driver was not injured but two children were treated for minor injuries from flying debris but not taken to the hospital.

Officers are still working to learn what caused the elderly woman to lose control of her car.

Car collides with Broken Arrow thrift store. Two children were hit by debris but everyone involved is expected to be OK.

Broken Arrow, OK
