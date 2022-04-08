ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Armando Bacot’s return could put UNC as ‘legit title contender’

By Alec Lasley
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgxlH_0f3laRm800

UNC forward Armando Bacot is coming off of a historical season in both the ACC and across all of college basketball. The Tar Heels’ forward now has a big decision to make regarding his future.

Does he go through the NBA Draft process to get feedback, stay in the draft or come back to college all together?

Bacot is currently slated to be picked end of the second round or undrafted in most mock drafts following the end of the season.

Bacot, who averaged 16.3 points, 13.1 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game this season, would play a huge role in college basketball next season if he were to return and also change the potential expectations for the Tar Heels.

247Sports national writer Eric Bossi looked at some of the top NBA Draft decisions that could shape the 2022-23 college basketball season .

Thanks to the inspired play of Armando Bacot and their guards trading hot and cold games throughout March and early April, North Carolina nearly won the 2022 National Championship. The NBA Draft decision of Caleb Love is certainly going to be an important one, but it says here that a return by Bacot to Chapel Hill could be far more important to the Heels chances in 2022-23.

Should Bacot return we are talking about a player that is likely to be the preseason ACC Player of the Year and a potential All-American. At this point he’s not likely to change much when it comes to how the NBA views him, but he could be a real test study in the value of NIL vs. going ahead and getting on to getting paid professional money. The Heels are legit title contenders with him back, possibly favorites with a return by Love as well.

During UNC’s NCAA Tournament run, Bacot made NCAA history with six straight double-doubles, including a 15-point and 15-rebound performance in the National Championship loss to Kansas.

His double-double in the title game gave him the ACC record for most double-doubles in a season (31) and tied David Robinson for the NCAA single-season record.

The Tar Heels already lose forward Brady Manek and the assumption is forward Dawson Garcia will also not return to the program after leaving mid-season to return home to deal with family illness. That leaves Justin McKoy as the only true front court option for the 2022-23 season.

The key dates for the NBA Draft process are as follows:

April 24 at 11:59 pm ET – Early entry deadline
May 16-22 – NBA Combine
June 1 – NCAA deadline for college players to withdraw and retain eligibility

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today .

Comments / 13

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC staff keeping tabs on five-star recruit

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball staff have kept busy this weekend in Orlando watching the EYBL AAU event. The Tar Heels have been in to see five-star target G.G. Jackson, as well as five-star, commit Simeon Wilcher already.  And on Sunday, they were keeping tabs on a pair of recruits on the same team. Davis, Brad Frederick, and Jeff Lebo were in attendance to watch Matas Buzelis and Taylor Bowen play for Expressions Elite on Sunday morning in Orlando. Buzelis scored 13 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and dished out 5 assists while Bowen went for 25 points in the game in...
ORLANDO, FL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis hits recruiting trail to see top recruits

As we await the decisions of a few UNC basketball players, the focus for the program is now on the future of the roster. And that includes recruiting classes for 2023 and 2024. Just days after a run to the title game, Hubert Davis and his staff were out evaluating prospects in the first open period of the AAU circuit. Davis was in Orlando for the EYBL circuit and he was courtside to watch 2023 target G.G. Jackson, 2024 target Nassir Cunningham and 2024 commit Simeon Wilcher Friday night. Davis took it all in as he watch both Wilcher and Cunningham who...
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Chapel Hill, NC
College Sports
City
Chapel Hill, NC
State
North Carolina State
Chapel Hill, NC
Sports
Chapel Hill, NC
Basketball
Chapel Hill, NC
College Basketball
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC commit Simeon Wilcher stands out in weekend play

In the first live evaluation period in the AAU season over the weekend, one UNC basketball commit stood out for his play at the EYBL event in Orlando. Tar Heels’ commit Simeon Wilcher was tabbed a standout performer for his play on Friday before ultimately sitting out most of the remainder of the weekend with an ankle injury. 247Sports national writer Dushawn London broke down Wilcher’s night one performance. After a slow first half, North Carolina commit Simeon Wilcher really took over the scoring load towards the end of the third quarter and into the fourth. Wilcher helped bring his team back in...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq names the 2 most dominant NBA players ever

There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
NBA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dawson Garcia
Person
David Robinson
Person
Armando Bacot
Person
Caleb Love
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unc#Ncaa Tournament#Acc#The Tar Heels#Nba#All American#Nil
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
fadeawayworld.net

"The Same Way That Melo Staring At Rih"... J. Cole Didn't Have To Do Carmelo Like That, Says NBA Fan

NBA and hip-hop culture have been intertwined for the last decade, as many rappers often name-drop NBA stars in their songs. Players also hang out with the biggest rappers in the offseason, James Harden and Lil Baby famously being friends is an excellent example of this. However, when stars reach a certain level, it's not even about whether they know rappers personally, it's just about what they represent in terms of success.
NBA
cbs19news

Virginia defense stifles UNC in 11-4 win

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Hobbled and in need of a bounce back win, No. 7 Virginia put the clamps on No. 16 North Carolina to sweep the season series with an 11-4 win at Klöckner Stadium. The Cavaliers entered the game with All-American attackman Matt Moore sidelined with...
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy