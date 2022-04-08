Trae Young Wears Kansas Jayhawks Hat

The former Oklahoma Sooner wore blue during Hawks practice.

Rock chalk, Jayhawk. The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team won the NCAA championship on Monday night. However, it appears that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young lost a bet to Hawks Social Media Manager and Digital Reporter Annie Finberg.

In addition to her duties with the Hawks and podcasting with Vince Carter, Finberg is an astute gambler. The cutthroat move of getting Young to wear a Jayhawks hat would make Howard Rantler proud.

The kicker is that Young is an Oklahoma legend. Before entering the NBA, Young played at Norman North High School before spending one season with the Oklahoma Sooners . Since that time, Young has invested millions into Norman and leveraged his platform to save a man's life.

Perhaps most importantly, Young had a cameo in inarguably the hardest video of all time (see the tweet above). We'll see if Young's fellow Oklahomans let him live this one down. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

