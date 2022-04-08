ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Trae Young Wears Kansas Jayhawks Hat

By Pat Benson
All Hawks
All Hawks
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33tBUN_0f3laNUS00

The former Oklahoma Sooner wore blue during Hawks practice.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Rock chalk, Jayhawk. The Kansas Jayhawks men's basketball team won the NCAA championship on Monday night. However, it appears that Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young lost a bet to Hawks Social Media Manager and Digital Reporter Annie Finberg.

In addition to her duties with the Hawks and podcasting with Vince Carter, Finberg is an astute gambler. The cutthroat move of getting Young to wear a Jayhawks hat would make Howard Rantler proud.

The kicker is that Young is an Oklahoma legend. Before entering the NBA, Young played at Norman North High School before spending one season with the Oklahoma Sooners . Since that time, Young has invested millions into Norman and leveraged his platform to save a man's life.

Perhaps most importantly, Young had a cameo in inarguably the hardest video of all time (see the tweet above). We'll see if Young's fellow Oklahomans let him live this one down. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's AllHawks.com for breaking news, highlights, and analysis.

Recommended For You

Trae Young Demands Your Respect

Lakers Front Office Shakeup Could Impact Trae Young

Interstate 35: Trae Young's Trainer Describes Formative Years

Comments / 1

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq names the 2 most dominant NBA players ever

There have been many dominant forces in the NBA over the years. But two in particular stand out to Shaquille O’Neal. Shaq spoke to GQ for a story on his health and fitness that was published in late March. During the interview, he talked about the most dominant players in NBA history.
NBA
The Spun

ESPN Predicts 5 Teams Will “Underperform” This Season

College football’s spring season is wrapping up, which means the 2022 regular season will be here before you know it. ESPN recently held a roundtable with its college football analysts heading into the start of the 2022 regular season. The ESPN analysts are picking five teams to “underperform” next...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ja Morant, Zion Williamson Video Goes Viral: NBA World Reacts

Zion Williamson and Ja Morant’s NBA careers will likely always be tied to one another. Not only because they went No. 1 and No. 2 in the draft, but also from their days in South Carolina on the same AAU team. After Saturday night’s game between the Pelicans and...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
College Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia College Sports
Local
Georgia Sports
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Atlanta, GA
College Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Marcelle Scheyer, the Wife of Duke Basketball Coach Jon Scheyer

Jon Scheyer is soon going to be head coach of the Duke Blue Devils, a team to which his connection goes way beyond his term as an assistant coach. Not only did he defy expectations and pick Duke University for his collegiate career, but he is also married to a fellow Duke alum. Marcelle Scheyer is Jon Scheyer’s wife and will soon be the first lady of Blue Devils basketball. Not much is known about the coach’s wife, but college basketball fans want to know more about his home life, too. We reveal more about her background in this Marcelle Scheyer wiki.
SOCIETY
ClutchPoints

Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022

The world of basketball knows Lamar Odom for his crucial role in the Los Angeles Lakers’ back-to-back 2009 and 2010 NBA championships. However, the now-42-year-old is also known for having a tumultuous journey and troubled lifestyle off the NBA’s hardwood courts. Fortunately, he has been doing better as of late. With that said, let’s dig into Lamar Odom’s net worth in 2022.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
Person
Vince Carter
The Spun

Report: Five-Star Freshman Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Fresh off an SEC Tournament triumph, Tennessee’s men’s basketball program could lose one of its top underclassmen. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, five-star forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield has entered the transfer portal. Huntley-Hatfield started 13 of 35 games played as a freshman, averaging 3.9 points and 3.0 rebounds...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter criticized over reporting of Dwayne Haskins’ death

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter was criticized Saturday by some who found his reporting on Dwayne Haskins’ death insensitive. Schefter was the first to report that Haskins was killed in South Florida after being hit by a car. In the original tweet with the news, Schefter wrote that Haskins “struggl(ed) to catch on with Washington and Pittsburgh in the NFL.” Some found Schefter’s decision to note Haskins’ struggles as insensitive in light of the news he was reporting.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Championship#Oklahoma Sooner#The Kansas Jayhawks#Hawks Social Media#Digital#Nba#Norman North High School#The Oklahoma Sooners#Oklahomans#Sports Illustrated
The Spun

College Basketball’s Leading Scorer Announces Decision On Next Year

Bryant University guard Peter Kiss, the leading scorer in the nation this year, has announced his decision for the 2022-23 season. Kiss, who turns 25 years old in May, will opt to pursue professional opportunities rather than come back to school for his final year of eligibility. This closes the book on Kiss’ college basketball career, which covered six seasons and three schools.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

NCAA’s College Football Preseason Top 25 Rankings

Spring football sessions across college football are wrapping up this month. Before we know it, preseason camp will be here, with the 2022 regular season set to begin in early September. The official preseason rankings by the Coaches’ Poll and Associated Press will be out later this summer. Until then,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCTV 5

WHERE TO WATCH: KU Basketball National Championship Parade

LAWRENCE, Ks. (KCTV) - Want to watch Sunday’s parade celebrating the Kansas men’s basketball team for winning the NCAA tournament? We’ve got you covered!. KU Athletics announced earlier this week that the parade will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 10, in Lawrence. The parade will go along Mass Street, going from 6th Street to 19th Street.
LAWRENCE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
Larry Brown Sports

Kendrick Perkins is sick of talking about 1 NBA team

Kendrick Perkins delivered a bit of brutal honesty Friday when it came to talking about one particular NBA team. Perkins appeared on ESPN’s “First Take” as the panel was discussing the Los Angeles Lakers, who were officially eliminated from playoff contention earlier in the week. The NBA analyst could not hide his disgust as he essentially refused to discuss the Lakers any further.
NBA
hypebeast.com

Up Close With the Air Jordan 6 "Georgetown" PE

Special player exclusive sneakers are expected to be gifted to the colleges that Jordan Brand sponsors every year, and lately it’s been the Air Jordan 6 that has been focal silhouette. So far, the model has been fashioned for Jordan’s alma-mater UNC, University of Oklahoma and UCLA, and now Georgetown University‘s variation has been unveiled.
BEAUTY & FASHION
All Hawks

All Hawks

Atlanta, GA
682
Followers
513
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest Atlanta Hawks news with AllHawks

 https://www.si.com/nba/hawks

Comments / 0

Community Policy