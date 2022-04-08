ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Report: Oregon Ducks hire new assistant coach to replace Chris Crutchfield

By Zachary Neel
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

After losing his assistant coach Chris Crutchfield following the end of the 2021-22 season, Dana Altman and the Oregon Ducks have reportedly made a new coaching hire, bringing in Chuck Martin, who was formerly the assistant coach with South Carolina.

Martin spent five years with the Gamecocks and has been coaching at the D1 level for over 20 years, with stops at Indiana, Marish, Memphis, and Kentucky.

One interesting thing to note is that Martin is coming off of a season where he coached Devin Carter, a former 4-star guard who has since entered the transfer portal and included the Oregon Ducks in his top-5 schools to potentially end up at.

Whether or not that means that Carter will choose Oregon, we can’t say for sure, but it certainly doesn’t hurt the Ducks’ case in potentially landing the transfer.

Spring Ball Takeaways: Another first-team QB in 11-on-11 drills for Oregon Ducks

Sports
The Spun

Legenday College Sports Broadcaster Died On Sunday

A legendary collegiate sports broadcaster passed away at the age of 90 this weekend. Jim Turpin, the longtime voice of Illinois sports, died on Sunday. “Turpin called Illini football and men’s basketball for 42 years, retiring from the booth in 2002. He was a major player in local radio as well, serving as vice president and general manager of WDWS and WHMS in Champaign and for years hosting WDWS’ “Penny For Your Thoughts” through 2017,” the News Gazette wrote.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
On3.com

Nick Saban delivers blunt assessment on need for leadership on Alabama roster

After the Alabama Crimson Tide lost to the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship last season, Alabama saw a lot of turnover on the roster due to departures to the 2022 NFL Draft. Now, as the team partakes in spring ball, the Crimson Tide team is seeing some new faces and some familiar faces taking on new roles throughout the roster. With all of the changes, Alabama head coach Nick Saban is looking for more leadership up and down the roster.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL
