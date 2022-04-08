ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian claps back at criticism she holds daughter True, 3, ‘too much’

By Bernie Zilio
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Khloé Kardashian is clapping back at criticism over how often she carries her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

“For the people who comment that I hold True too much…” the Good American co-founder began a tweet Friday.

“Number 1 I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” she continued. “Number 2 when there’s tons of cameras around, flashing lights, peps yelling things…I want my baby to feel safe.”

Kardashian, who shares True with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson , then encouraged those weighing in on her parenting choices to “worry about your own children,” before assuring them, “We good over here.”

The reality star, 37, and her famous family attended the premiere of their new Hulu series , “The Kardashians,” on Thursday night, where she posed for pictures with True in her arms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jcNH8_0f3laEXv00 “I’m gonna hold my baby until I can’t hold her anymore,” Kardashian tweeted.khloekardashian/Instagram

Though True, who turns 4 next week, was the only celebrity kid being carried at the event, she was not the sole Kardashian offspring who posed on the red carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian held 7-year-old son Reign Disick’s hand as photographers snapped shot after shot of the Poosh founder, 42, with her blood relatives and soon-to-be family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dexr6_0f3laEXv00 She encouraged trolls to “worry about your own children.”khloekardashian/Instagram

Kourtney’s fiancé, Travis Barker — who she fake-married in Las Vegas on Monday morning after “a little tequila” — also had his children by his side while posing for pictures.

The Blink-182 drummer, 46, was joined by stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 23, son Landon Barker, 18, and daughter Alabama Barker, 16, for the big night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahOhW_0f3laEXv00 The comments came after she posed for pictures at the premiere of “The Kardashians” with True in her arms.TheCelebrityfinder/MEGA

Also in attendance were Kim Kardashian and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson, who were seen holding hands for their first public event as a couple .

Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney’s three children, pulled a similar move and showed up to the premiere with his new flame , Rebecca Donaldson.

