Wilmington, DE

Carney appoints Black woman to New Castle Superior Court

By Betsy Price
 3 days ago

Gov. John Carney will nominate a black lawyer to the Superior Court in New Castle County, one day after the first Black woman was confirmed for the U.S. Supreme Court.

Patricia A. Winston, a partner at Morris James in Wilmington since 2017, focused on a range of corporate and commercial issues.

The Delaware Senate is expected to consider her nomination next month.

Patricia A. Winston

“Patricia has the experience and good judgment necessary to serve on the Superior Court,” Carney said in a press release. “I know she will serve our state well and look forward to the Senate considering her nomination.”

Winston has litigated breach of contract cases, fraud disputes, stockholder litigation and business dissolutions. A University of Delaware graduate, she earned her Juris Doctor degree  from Widener University School of Law, now the Delaware Law School, in 2008. She has worked at Morris James since 2008.

Her bio on the Morris James site says she’s argued cases in the Delaware Court of Chancery, the Delaware Superior Court’s Complex Commercial Litigation Division, and the Delaware District Court.

It also said she is the past chair of the Delaware State Bar Association’s Litigation Section, and has held various offices in the DSBA’s Multicultural Judges and Lawyers’ Section.

She is on the executive committee of the National Bar Association’s Commercial Law Section and chair of the Continuing Legal Education Planning Committee for the Commercial Law Section’s Annual Corporate Counsel Conference. As chair, Winston and her committee are in charge of CLE programming for the annual Corporate Counsel Conference.

Winston also is a former executive board member of the Wilmington Chapter of The Links Inc., a service organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the residents in the Wilmington community.

Her nomination for the court came a day after Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first ever Black woman confirmed to serve on the Supreme Court.

Chris Coffey, campaign manager for Citizens for a Pro-Business Delaware, seized on the opportunity to once again call on Carney to nominate a Black candidate for the vacant seat on theChancery Court.

Keisha Wilson
2d ago

1st of all, why does it have to say BLACK woman? Shes more than just that. Why does her color even matter? BTW!! if any of you take a second and do some research, you will see that shes more than qualified. Now that people, who deserve things more than a WHITE PERSON does, you find fault. Typical caucasity

11
Pauly Walnuts
2d ago

But the real question is was she the most qualified or was she just appointed to that position because she's black? In this day and age I see more people appointed to positions just because of there skin color than actual qualifications. Smh

5
David G
2d ago

the most qualified candidate should be appointed regardless of color or religion

14
Town Square LIVE News

Lawmakers announce plan to give every Delaware taxpayer $300

Republican and Democratic lawmakers on Thursday announced a plan to give every Delaware taxpayer $300 in direct economic relief. The relief plan, which would send direct payments to every Delawarean who filed a 2020 tax return, has the backing of Gov. John Carney.  Legislation is currently being drafted to enable relief payments. A bill is expected to be introduced during ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Randy Holland, retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice, dies at 75

Retired Delaware Supreme Court Justice Randy J. Holland has died. He was 75.  Holland was appointed and reappointed to the Delaware Supreme Court by three different governors and served with four different chief justices during his tenure on the bench.  At his appointment to the state’s Supreme Court in 1986 by Gov. Mike Castle, Holland became the youngest person ever ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Lawmaker proposes specific crimes for violent riots, looting, destroying monuments

Four bills aimed at increasing penalties for destructive and dangerous conduct during times of civil disorder will be heard by a Senate committee Wednesday.  The first of the four bills – all sponsored by Sen. Dave Lawson, R-Harrington – would make it illegal to manufacture, transfer, possess or use Molotov cocktails or other incendiary or explosive devices during a riot.  ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
MyChesCo

Disbarred Attorney Charged With More Theft of Former Clients

WEST CHESTER, PA — The Chester County District Attorney’s Office announced the arrest of 61-year-old Thomas Schindler of Coatesville, for two separate cases of stealing $86,000 from two former law clients. Schindler has been charged with multiple counts of theft and dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities. He was released on $50,000 unsecured bail on each case set by Judge Albert Iacocca.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man and Woman Arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested a Philadelphia man and woman on gun and drug charges. Authorities state that on April 1 at approximately 7:25 p.m., police on patrol conducted a vehicle stop in the unit block of North Dupont Street. Police made contact with the driver, 27-year-old Mahamadou Barrett and 25-year-old Symone Odum, both of Philadelphia. Following an investigation, police recovered two 9mm handguns and 3 bags of marijuana. Police took both subjects into custody without incident.
WILMINGTON, DE
WHYY

Fetterman, Democrats confront a newly hostile Pa. Senate primary

Voters are digesting a newly hostile Democratic primary race in Pennsylvania’s premier contest for U.S. Senate, as the leading candidates came together in a room Saturday, face to face, for the first time since Conor Lamb first attacked rival John Fetterman. Fetterman, Pennsylvania’s lieutenant governor, has been on the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUCKSCO.Today

Across Pa., the COVID-19 Death Rate Varied Some, But One County Experienced ‘Pure Hell’

Although Phila.-area counties saw COVID-19 death rates of similar numbers, one community in the state was particularly vulnerable.Image via Ed Solitas at Unsplash. As the COVID-19 situation continues to quieten, statisticians are now looking at the impact locally, regionally, and nationally. The Philadelphia collar counties, it turned out, recorded some of the lowest COVID-19-related death rates in the state. However one Pa. community was hit worse than almost any other county nationwide. Phil Galewitz revealed which one in The Philadelphia Inquirer.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Town Square LIVE News

Chiefs oppose new version of police bill of rights

Police officers are not on board with a revised bill to amend Delaware’s Law Enforcement Officer Bill of Rights. The bill would open police misconduct records for the public to view and create two tiers of community review boards, each with the power to examine law enforcement agencies’ handling of officer misconduct cases and make recommendations for improvements. Police misconduct ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
Town Square LIVE News

Voter registration bill clears Senate committee

A bill to require Delaware cities and towns to use the state’s voter registration system for local elections overcame its first legislative hurdle Wednesday.  Under Senate Bill 233, sponsored by Sen. Tizzy Lockman, D-Wilmington, voters who live within town limits could vote in their municipal elections without having to register separately with both the state and the city.  The bill ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
Town Square LIVE News

Senate committee hears Fairness in Women’s Sports Act

  A bill to require Delaware student-athletes to compete on athletic teams or in sports associated with their biological sex was the subject of a raucous Senate committee hearing Wednesday.  Senate Bill 227 specifically aims to prohibit transgender girls — or girls who were born as boys — from playing on girls’ sports teams.  Under the bill, cisgender female athletes, ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
