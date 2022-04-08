ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Khloé Kardashian yells ‘liar’ during Tristan Thompson scene at premiere

By Carlos Greer
 3 days ago

Khloé Kardashian dramatically yelled “Liar” as a scene featuring ex Tristan Thompson was screened at the premiere of the family’s new Hulu show “The Kardashians” on Thursday.

Amid their relationship drama , Thompson appears in an episode telling Khloé that he was working on regaining her trust. As the episode played, “someone in the audience screamed, ‘Liar!,'” a spy at the party told Page Six.

And it turns out “it was Khloé. She yelled super loud, ‘Liar,'” the spy added.

Another source confirmed it was Khloé, 37, who made the outburst, but told us “it wasn’t an angry yell.”

The source explained, “She jokingly said, ‘Liar.’ People were laughing. She was in an amazing mood and spirits.”

Thompson, 31, was not at the event.

Hulu and Disney went all out for the bash, which took place at Goya Studios in LA. They supplied copious amounts of booze, desserts from Hollywood favorite restaurant Craigs and “Jeff Leatham flowers were everywhere,” we’re told.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uqsyS_0f3la9DX00 Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson and Kim Kardashian attend the premiere of Hulu’s “The Kardashians” at Goya Studios in LA. Image Press / BACKGRID

The guest list was “very curated,” we hear, but the entire Kardashian clan was there except Kendall Jenner. The supermodel’s 818 tequila, however, was flowing.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson made their first public debut and sources described him “as very much a part of the family.”

“All the kids were there, so he’s met them all now. He was hanging out with Scott Disick and Jonathan Cheban. Him and Kim seemed very comfortable together,” the first source said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lIoqK_0f3la9DX00
The pair share 3-year-old daughter True.GC Images

Another source at the party told us, “Pete hung out with Kim most of the night and was friendly with everyone.”

The duo made it a couples’ night and headed to Jon & Vinny’s with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker after the premiere, we’re told.

Meanwhile, matriarch Kris Jenner stayed until the very end, sitting at a table with Disney exec Dana Walden.

RELATED PEOPLE
SheKnows

Possible Leaked Texts From Pete Davidson Suggest He’s Spent a Lot of Time With Kim Kardashian’s Kids

Click here to read the full article. In the midst of seemingly-endless Kanye West social media drama, Pete Davidson offered a sweet insight into Kim Kardashian as a mother. The Saturday Night Live comedian had only glowing things to say about his girlfriend’s parenting skills, as seen in an alleged text exchange between himself and West posted on Instagram by his friend Dave Sirus in a since-deleted Instagram post. “Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” he wrote. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so f*cking lucky that she’s your kids mom.” If accurate, this...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

How Scott Disick REALLY Feels About Kourtney Kardashian Having A Baby With Travis Barker (Hint: It’s Not Good)

Scott Disick is never shy when it comes to speaking his mind (isn’t that why he was so often regarded as the *best* part of Keeping Up with the Kardashians?!) which is why we weren’t surprised to hear that he has already weighed in on 42-year-old ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s very public desire to have a baby with her fiancé Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Gwen Stefani Stuns In An Embellished Bodysuit With Sheer Mesh Cut-Outs—Her Abs Are Insane!

Gwen Stefani has been serving iconic looks since her No Doubt days in the ‘90s and early 2000s. To this day, Gwen is an eternal fashion girl in our eyes. The blonde babe always pulls out all the stops wherever she goes and effortlessly mixes her punk roots with glam. And when we saw the jaw-dropping bodysuit she just wore to promote her makeup line launch, we were speechless!
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Takes Off Her Makeup And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Video—Is She Real?!

Jennifer Lopez is clearly the best advert for her JLo Beauty products, as she just shared a video of herself using her highly-raved-about JLo Glow Serum – and the results definitely spoke for themselves! The 52-year-old singer and actress posted the video of herself applying her “old faithful” serum to her face, neck, décolletage, and even ears to her Instagram account on March 7th, and fans couldn’t get over how remarkable she looked without a single drop of makeup.
CELEBRITIES
