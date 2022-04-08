The 20 Most Expensive Baseball Parks in America

Thoughts from the Red Sox thrilling first series of the season. The Boston Red Sox opened the 2022 season with a three-game set in the Bronx against the Yankees, and as expected, it was a doozy. For 29 exhilarating innings, the Red Sox battled their archrivals in a series that was way too intense for Opening Weekend. When the dust was settled, the Yankees won two of the three games, but the Red Sox exited New York with some good feelings after stealing the last game.

