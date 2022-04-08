ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

The 20 Most Expensive Baseball Parks in America

By Ellen Gutoskey
 3 days ago
Watching the Chicago Cubs play at Wrigley Field will cost you way more than a trip to see the Arizona...

Yardbarker

Good news and bad news: Yankees’ bullpen powers team past Red Sox

The New York Yankees picked up their second consecutive win of the 2022 regular season, taking down the Boston Red Sox with phenomenal pitching (2-1). After being knocked out of the Wild Card by Boston last year, the Yankees clearly had something to prove this week, showcasing resiliency and efficiency at all levels.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox vs. Yankees Prediction and Odds for Saturday, April 9 (Don't Expect Pitching Duel in The Bronx)

The New York Yankees won their season opener against the Boston Red Sox yesterday 6-5, despite trailing the entire game. All 10 ½ innings in fact. But, newly acquired Josh Donaldson capped off his debut in pinstripes with a walk-off single. It was the first time the Yankees had a walk-off win on opening day since Yogi Berra was behind the plate. Anthony Rizzo added a two-run diner while Stanton lead off the fourth with a bomb. It was a nice bit of revenge after the BoSox beat the Yankees in the AL Wild Card game last year.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

David Ortiz roasts Alex Rodriguez on Red Sox-Yankees broadcast

David Ortiz appeared on ESPN’s Kay Rod Cast during the New York Yankees-Boston Red Sox game on Sunday, and roasted Alex Rodriguez. The first edition of Sunday Night Baseball featured, unsurprisingly, the Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees series finale. Not only was this the first ESPN Sunday night broadcast, but it was also the debut of the Kay Rod Cast featuring Michael Kay and Alex Rodriguez.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Bobby Dalbec Puts Red Sox In Lead Over Yankees With Monster Blast

The Boston Red Sox entered Sunday already down two games in the series against the New York Yankees. In each game of the series, the Red Sox took an early lead and the Yankees would come back. That trend started to continue in the third game of the young season. After an early 3-0 lead by Boston, the Yankees tied the game by the fourth inning.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

WATCH: Kiké Hernández mic'ed up for Red Sox vs. Yankees

Kiké Hernández continues to impress in his role as a full-time center fielder. While he had ample experience at the position in his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Hernández has been playing the position more than ever over his first season and change with the Boston Red Sox.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Kutter Crawford Reflects On Earning First MLB Win In Red Sox-Yankees

Few likely could have guessed which Red Sox pitcher would earn the first win of Boston’s 2022 season. It wasn’t Nathan Eovaldi, who took the rubber for the Sox in last Friday’s Opening Day contest at Yankee Stadium. Nor was it Garrett Whitlock, Boston’s long man out of the bullpen who’s rapidly rising to stardom in Major League Baseball.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Analysis of the Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees series

Thoughts from the Red Sox thrilling first series of the season. The Boston Red Sox opened the 2022 season with a three-game set in the Bronx against the Yankees, and as expected, it was a doozy. For 29 exhilarating innings, the Red Sox battled their archrivals in a series that was way too intense for Opening Weekend. When the dust was settled, the Yankees won two of the three games, but the Red Sox exited New York with some good feelings after stealing the last game.
BOSTON, MA
Maine Campus

Boston Baseball is Back – 2022 Red Sox Preview

Last year, the Red Sox were the underdogs of the season. They boasted a 92-70 record and were only two wins shy of a World Series appearance before losing to the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series. Compared to their 2020 season, which was shortened due to COVID-19, this underdog story was extremely surprising, since Boston finished that season with an abysmal 24-36 record.
BOSTON, MA
