ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynchburg, VA

Pinpoint Weather: Chilly weekend ahead, Mtn. snow

By John Carroll
wfxrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleExpect a cooler weekend ahead as a large area of low pressure in the upper levels of the atmosphere provides us with a good deal of “cooler than normal” weather. It is in place Friday but will linger through the weekend. There are a couple of events...

www.wfxrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
WCTV

Charles' Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, March 13

Madison businesses look to quickly reopen following a fire in the Madison Square Plaza. The Tallahassee Southern Kings make their home debut at the TCC Eagledome. The Tallahassee Southern Kings give their crowd a show in their first ever home game. Charles’ Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Wednesday, March 9...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay weather: Heavy rain Thursday to usher in pleasant, chilly weekend

Cooler temperatures and clear skies are forecast for Tampa Bay this weekend. Before we can enjoy the blissful weather, however, the region is in for a nasty Thursday. There is a strong possibility of severe thunderstorms early in the day, with rain expected for all of Florida’s Gulf Coast, says the National Weather Service. Spectrum Bay News 9 says there will be an 80 percent chance of rain for the Tampa Bay area specifically.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lynchburg, VA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Springtime Snow Possible This Weekend In Western Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Today is looking pleasant and warm as it looks like we will easily see the eleventh straight day with temperatures above the daily average. Right Now: Just an isolated rain chance for the rest of today. Alert: Model data is showing an insane amount of snow for the Laurels for Sunday morning. Looking at things now but there is a high probability that we will make Sunday morning a First Alert Day. Aware: Weekend snow is going to be more than most people are expecting. It’s a lot of snow that is forecast to fall but temperatures, for...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Elko Daily Free Press

Weekend forecast: Chilly start to spring

ELKO – Winter goes out with a blast this weekend before pleasant spring weather arrives next week. The Ruby Mountains are under a winter weather advisory with snow expected Saturday night and sub-freezing high temperatures Sunday. From 4-8 inches of new snow are expected, along with winds gusting up to 45 mph. Winds could be even stronger on Sunday afternoon.
ELKO, NV
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry weekend ahead; Frost possible early Sunday

DRY PATTERN CONTINUES: We continue to forecast dry through through early next week across Alabama with a partly sunny sky today we expect a high in the mid 60s. Look for a good supply of sunshine over the weekend; the high tomorrow will be in the mid 60s, but closer to 60 Sunday. The coldest morning will come early Sunday with lows in the 30s across about the northern half of Alabama. Frost is likely, and colder spots will see another late season freeze.
ALABAMA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Rain returns Friday ahead of change to snow this weekend

PITTSBURGH — Find the winter coats and gloves again as we head into the weekend. Rain shower will break out during the day Friday with the steadiest rain north near I-80. Make sure you have the umbrella for Friday afternoon and evening plans. Temperatures will struggle into the upper 40s in much of the area with even colder air north near I-80.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtn#Spring Snow#The Lynchburg Heart Walk
CBS Minnesota

MN Weather: Temps Dip Slightly Thursday, But A Beautiful Weekend Ahead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thursday won’t be quite as warm as Wednesday was, but it’s still set to be a very pleasant day. In the Twin Cities, expect temperatures to top out in the mid-40s. Down south, it’ll reach 50, and up north will see the low 40s. (credit: CBS) Friday will be very similar, with a high of 46 in the Twin Cities. WCCO’s Katie Steiner said that with the way things are going, much of the metro’s remaining snow depth should disappear by the weekend. Temperatures will bounce back up on Saturday, reaching the mid-50s. Sunday is the first official day of spring, and it’s set to be one of the warmest days we’ve seen so far this year. Expect some rain storms to start next week, and some morning flurries are not out of the question.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Chilly But Much Calmer

BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– As expected, showers rolled across the viewing area yesterday in association with a potent upper trough swinging through the northeast. Another (weaker) shortwave trough will swing through again today, keeping a chance for an isolated shower in the forecast off to the north of the city, primarily during the afternoon hours. Courtesy of the trough that swung through yesterday, temperatures aloft and at the surface will be cooler, so we have a better shot at a bit of wintry precipitation mixing in with any passing shower. Compared to yesterday’s high of 54 at BWI, temperatures are expected to fall about 7 degrees shy of that. A very cold night is in store tonight as we expect clouds to break and breezy conditions to persist. Our expected lows in the mid-20s are more typical of mid-to-late January rather than late March. Today and tonight will be cold. Unfortunately, there will be one more day to go before the slow climb upward—and it will likely be the coldest of the entire stretch.
MARYLAND STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Chilly rain, snow or mix for some

After a windy stretch, gusty breezes diminish tonight as the next system inches closer to New Hampshire, having an impact on the Granite State starting later Wednesday night. Clearing north with clear skies south and central tonight as winds diminish. Lows in the upper teens north to the 20s elsewhere.
MANCHESTER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBOC

Windey & Chilly Weekend On The Way

Forecast updated on Friday, March 25 2022, at 4:05 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM). Tonight: Clearing and cooler. Low 43°. Wind: W 2-9 mph. Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Breezy PM with some clouds and sprinkles. High 57°. Beaches 59°. Wind: W 15-25 mph. Saturday...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Chilly Spring Forward

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — We have sprung forward, and sunrise and sunset are now an hour later! Highs today will be in the mid to upper 30s with mostly cloudy skies. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) There’s a small chance places north could get a few snow showers with a quick clipper system scooting by north but, minimal accumulation is possible. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) Monday, we jump to the mid 50s and stay there through mid-week with dry conditions. (Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center) It gets better each day this week and we get to the 60s for St. Patrick’s day with mostly sunny skies! We are also flirting with the 70s ending the work week. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy