TREASURIES-Yields grind higher, 10-year crosses above 2.7%

By Rodrigo Campos
 3 days ago

(Updates prices, adds details)

NEW YORK, April 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury 10-year yield hit a three-year high on Friday above 2.7% and the 2-year/10-year spread remained near its widest this week as traders bet on a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.

The 10-year yield hit 2.73%, its highest since March 2019, and the yield on 10-year inflation-protection securities went within 15 basis points of turning positive for the first time in over two years.

The sharp move higher in yields this week started on Tuesday after comments from dovish Fed Governor Lael Brainard shifted the market’s focus from rate hikes to the runoff of the Fed’s balance sheet.

“Right now the biggest theme is a momentum trade, where yields are pushing higher,” said Guy LeBas, chief fixed income strategist at Janney in Philadelphia.

LeBas said the recent move higher in yields “reflects perceptions that the Fed is set to do more than just what’s necessary to reduce inflation, but also possibly what’s necessary to slow economic growth.”

Some technical indicators show yields at an inflection point, meaning they could struggle to move much higher. But if they do there would be little technical resistance to take another leg up.

Yields on the 2-, 5- and 10-year Treasuries have this week hit multi-year highs, and the 2/10 yield spread turned positive after having inverted late last week.

The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.2 basis points to 2.706% while the 2-year note yield was up 5.8 basis points at 2.520%, leaving the 2/10 spread at 18.41 basis points.

The near 27-basis-point widening of that spread this week is the most for any week back to June 2013, and follows last week’s 27.5 basis point tightening that inverted the curve, the sharpest weekly tightening since September 2011.

The benchmark 10-year note yield is up 36 basis points this early in the month. It would already be the second-largest monthly advance in more than five years.

The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up 3.7 basis points to 2.726%, after touching 2.76%, its highest since May 2019.

The breakeven rate on five-year U.S. Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) was last at 3.306%, after closing at 3.232% on Thursday.

The 10-year TIPS breakeven rate was last at 2.892% and the U.S. dollar 5-years forward inflation-linked swap , seen by some as a better gauge of inflation expectations due to possible distortions caused by the Fed’s quantitative easing, was last at 2.625%.

IN THIS ARTICLE
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-Yields reach more than two-year highs before Fed decision

BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Reuters

Palladium steadies after 5% jump on Russia supply risks

April 11 (Reuters) - Palladium steadied after jumping as much as 5% on Monday on supply concerns following a recent suspension on trading of the metal sourced from Russia in the London hub, while gold was buoyed by inflation fears. Palladium was steady at $2,425.04 per ounce by 2:14 p.m....
BUSINESS
Reuters

New York pension leaders back calls for less fossil fuel financing

April 11 (Reuters) - New York State pension officials on Monday said they will support shareholder resolutions filed at major banks seeking quick cuts to the financing of new fossil fuel development. The resolutions filed at banks including Bank of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and four others deserve...
ECONOMY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-U.S. natgas jumps 6% to 13-year high on rising heating demand

TRAFFIC Traders noted one of the more surprising observations about the recent U.S. price run-up is that while U.S. gas prices have soared about 40% over the past month, European gas, which was currently trading around $32 per mmBtu, fell about 23% as Russia keeps sending supplies via pipeline and LNG vessels keep delivering cargoes. Analysts said that in addition to high LNG demand, U.S. prices were rising on domestic concerns, including growing worries that cooler weather in April will keep heating demand high enough to prevent utilities from adding much gas into storage. U.S. gas stockpiles were currently around 17% below the five-year (2017-2021) average for this time of year. In the spot market, gas prices for Monday at the AECO hub NG-ASH-ALB-SNL in Alberta, Canada, rose to their highest since February 2021 as homes and businesses crank up their heaters. AccuWeather forecast high temperatures in Calgary, the biggest city in the province, would remain below freezing for much of this week. That compares with a normal high of around 51 degrees Fahrenheit (10.6 Celsius) in the city at this time of year. Traders noted that Alberta's cold, which will likely reach the United States next week, would reduce gas exports from Canada to the United States this week. Despite recent gains, the U.S. gas market remains mostly shielded from much higher global prices because the United States, as the world's top gas producer, has all the fuel it needs for domestic use and capacity constraints limit its ability to export more LNG no matter how high global prices rise. Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 94.7 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in April from 93.7 bcfd in March. That compares with a monthly record of 96.3 bcfd in December. Refinitiv projected average U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 95.4 bcfd this week to 97.2 bcfd next week as some of the unseasonably cold air in Alberta moves into the United States next week. Those forecasts were higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Friday. The amount of gas flowing to U.S. LNG export plants slid from a record 12.9 bcfd in March to 12.5 bcfd so far in April due mostly to declines at Freeport LNG's facility in Texas. The United States can turn about 13.2 bcfd of gas into LNG. ECONOMY
TRAFFIC
Reuters

U.S. yields jump to 3-year highs, stocks slide on CPI outlook

NEW YORK, April 11 (Reuters) - Global stock markets fell on Monday, pulled lower by technology shares in Europe and on Wall Street, as U.S. Treasury yields jumped ahead of inflation data that could prompt the Federal Reserve to tighten policy enough to slow a rebounding economy. The euro rose...
BUSINESS
The Independent

World Bank reveals damage to Russian GDP from sanctions and says Ukraine economy to be slashed by half

Ukraine's economic output is likely to contract by a drastic 45.1 per cent due to Russia's unprovoked invasion, which has rendered economic activity impossible in the European nation, the World Bank said.The Washington-based lender in its "War in the Region" economic update on Sunday said Russia's GDP output for 2022 will fall 11.2 per cent owing to the plethora of sanctions imposed by the United States and its allies.As per the report, the unprecedented sanctions have pushed Russia's economy towards a "deep recession".The Eastern Europe region, comprising Ukraine, Belarus and Moldova, is forecast to show a GDP contraction of...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

