Odd Jobs: Watch 24 hours of true crime, earn $2,400

April 8 (UPI) -- A streaming service dedicated to true crime stories is offering someone $2,400 to watch 24 hours of documentaries and report on the experience.

MagellanTV said its "Third Annual True Crime Watch Dream Job," which follows similar offers made in 2020 and 2021, will pay $2,400 and a free year's subscription to a winning candidate who watches 24 hours of true crime documentaries in a 48-hour period and documents the experience on social media.

"Our ideal candidate lives for true crime -- they can handle the most menacing serial killer, the goriest details, and don't flinch at the chilling paranormal," the streaming service said on its website.

The documentaries to be watched by the selected candidate include episodes of Murder Maps, Lady Killers, 10 Steps to Murder, Nurses Who Kill, Murder on the Internet, 21st Century Murder and CyberCrimes with Ben Hammersley.

Applications are being accepted through April 18.