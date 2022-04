Alex Jones is still on the hook to pay daily, steadily increasing fines for skipping a deposition, a judge has decided.Judge Barbara Bellis of Waterbury, Connecticut ruled on Friday that the right-wing conspiracy theorist will continue to pay tens of thousands of dollars for every weekday he fails to attend. The first fine, on Friday, will be $25,000, and will increase by another $25,000 each business day after that.Mr Jones’ lawyers had asked Judge Bellis to hold off on the fines while he appealed the case to Connecticut’s State Supreme Court. Judge Bellis refused.The deposition stems from a lawsuit by...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO