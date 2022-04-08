ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

SWAN Study Shows ​“Harm Reduction” Keeping People Safe On The Street

By Laura Glesby
New Haven Independent
New Haven Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LRuvX_0f3lWS9f00
Laura Glesby Photo Christine with her backpack of harm reduction supplies.

A few years ago, hospital workers tried to confiscate the purple-gray backpack that Christine carries with her everywhere, she said. At the time, the bag was her only possession; it doubled as a pillow when she slept on the streets.

Rather than sacrifice the bag, Christine refused health care. She has avoided medical centers ever since.

Now, as a volunteer with the Sex Workers and Allies Network (SWAN) who obtained housing, Christine uses that same backpack to carry a form of medical care that hospitals often fail to provide: ​“harm reduction” supplies like clean needles and condoms, which can mean the difference between life and death for those who use them.

Christine, who asked to be identified only by her first name, joined other members of SWAN on Friday morning to hear the results of a Quinnipiac medical student’s research on the benefits of a harm reduction organization like SWAN.

The group gathered in the Fair Haven headquarters of the women’s homeless services organization New Reach as med student Allison Cammisa shared her findings.

Cammisa interviewed 12 SWAN members over the age of 18 to learn how the organization built trust and community with its members.

She learned that the lived experience that SWAN leaders had as sex workers was critical in building strong relationships with members; that the organization’s founder, Beatrice Codianni, has had a strong impact on members through her tireless advocacy; that harm reduction supplies, such as Narcan for overdose treatment, have helped members take better care of their health; and that the network of connections that SWAN establishes has also helped people stay safe.

SWAN, which was founded in 2016, runs structured support groups and hosts yoga, meditation, sexually-transmitted disease educational sessions, and self-defense classes. The organization also builds community informally, with activism, street outreach, and efforts to spread the word about ​“bad dates” to avoid, for instance.

“What people most talked about was relationships,” said Camissa’s advisor, Quinnipiac social work professor Amber Kelly. ​“When people are talking about harm reduction, people talk about stuff. They don’t usually talk about community.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zz5JN_0f3lWS9f00
Camissa presents her study.

From her interviews with SWAN members, Camissa said, ​“I realized how to approach patients better”: by looking people in the eye, for instance, and using respectful and open body language.

Camissa, who started the study in 2018 and is now in her fourth year of medical school, said she never learned about harm reduction in her classes. ​“We don’t really touch upon it.”

Codianni has been advocating for hospitals to treat patients with substance use disorder from a harm reduction approach. Without resources like clean needles, substance users can contract illnesses from dirty needles. ​“You’re killing them,” she said.

“We’re not trying to ​‘save’ people,” said Codianni. ​“We’re trying to meet people where they are.”

SWAN recently joined the Connecticut Harm Reduction Alliance and is growing its programming now that the pandemic has become less acute. Codianni dreams of opening a ​“SWAN house” that can provide housing for sex workers, along with a drop-in center near Ferry Street that would accommodate women who have survived harassment and gender-based violence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDRTh_0f3lWS9f00
SWAN team members at the presentation.

Many sex workers have had traumatic experiences seeking medical care, as Friday’s conversation demonstrated. Christine recalled that as the hospital attempted to confiscate her bag, someone told her to take off her clothes so that doctors could assess abscess infections, which made her more uncomfortable. She said that one health care worker told her, ​“Do you want to go to Yale [hospital] or jail?” The interaction still distresses her, she said; she has avoided medical care whenever possible since, especially if no one else is there to make sure she’s safe.

Attendees on Friday contrasted those experiences with the community-based care offered by Cornell Scott Hill Health nurse practitioner Phil Costello.

“So many of us would be dead without Phil Costello,” said Christine. She said that Costello checks in on her regularly, takes her to appointments at other institutions, and always asks if she is comfortable with every step of the medical process. The fact that Costello provides medical care directly on the street, right where patients are, makes the experience far more accessible, she said.

Christine provides street harm reduction outreach herself. Christine’s backpack now contains hand warmers, toiletries, gloves, alcohol pads, condoms, needles of different sizes, socks, wipes, and other supplies. She gives out these tools to anyone on the street who needs them. Perhaps the most important tool, she said, is the ​“cooker kit” — a tool that can be used to prepare heroin. Many heroin users have forms of hepatitis C, Christine said, and the cooker kit helps prevent people from sharing tools and potentially endangering their health.

“I’ll carry this till the day I die,” Christine said.

Comments / 3

Related
US News and World Report

State: Nursing Home Residents to Be Moved Due to Violations

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut health officials have ordered the immediate transfer of all 94 residents of a Wallingford nursing home to other care centers after finding dangerous safety violations during an investigation spurred by two resident deaths, according to the state Department of Public Health. The department's commissioner,...
WALLINGFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

5 students hospitalized after eating a THC edible

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five students at Hillhouse High School ate a THC edible according to New Haven Public Schools. The district released a short statement about it Thursday afternoon. “The New Haven Police Department and the paramedics responded on scene,” said Justin Harmon, New Haven Public Schools spokesperson....
NEW HAVEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
New Haven, CT
Society
New Haven, CT
Health
Local
Connecticut Health
MedicalXpress

Home COVID tests can cause harm if not stored safely: FDA

At-home COVID-19 tests are a key tool in containing the spread of the coronavirus. But a few safety precautions are in order to prevent serious injury, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warns. The tests can cause harm if they're not used according to manufacturers' instructions, and they also need...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harm Reduction#Condoms#Life And Death#The Sex Workers#Swan
New Haven Independent

Demons Stalk Methadone Run

Jason Buddington had just picked up his bottles of methadone for the week, and kept an eye out for temptations that could threaten to return him to a life on the streets. Buddington, 35, grew up in New Haven. He spent over 10 years homeless in the Hill as he battled addiction. Now he returns to the Hill — and what he describes as its continual street-level lures — as he seeks to rebuild his life in the suburbs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Lamont feeling some COVID-19 symptoms, treatments possible

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont did not rule out Friday the possibility of taking treatments for his case of COVID-19, acknowledging he was exhibiting some symptoms. “I had really no symptoms yesterday,” the Democrat told reporters during a virtual news conference from the governor's residence in Hartford. “Today, maybe you can hear it in my voice and some other things. I may take a look at those treatments, yes.”
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Meditation
New Haven Independent

Crisis Response Plan Contract, Grant Advance

The Elicker Administration’s long-delayed plans to set up a non-cop crisis response team inched forward, as committee alders endorsed a $3.5 million contract with Yale and receipt of a $2 million federal grant. That happened during Wednesday night’s four-and-a-half-hour-long public meeting of the Board of Alders Finance Committee.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Gov. Lamont Tests Positive For Covid-19

Gov. Ned Lamont has apparently contracted Covid-19, according to press spokesperson Max Reiss. Reiss’s full statement, released Thursday, follows:. ​“This morning, Governor Lamont took a regularly-scheduled COVID-19 rapid self-test and it showed a positive diagnosis, which was later confirmed with a second rapid self-test. He is currently awaiting the results of a PCR test. Our office has also conducted contact tracing to identify and inform close contacts. He is feeling good and not experiencing any symptoms, and he is grateful that he is receiving protection from the second booster shot he received last week. Per CDC guidance and out of an abundance of caution, the governor will quarantine at home for the next five days and not attend any in-person events or meetings. He will continue to monitor himself for symptoms and will take another PCR test in several days.
PUBLIC HEALTH
New Haven Independent

Students Team Up With Cops, Women Of The Village To Feed Hungry Families

A trio of New Haven high schoolers joined the fight to address local food insecurity by supporting a food pantry run by the nonprofit Women of the Village. The three students — Hillhouse sophomore Dylan Caldwell, 16, High School in the Community (HSC) sophomore Osiana Brown, 15, and HSC freshman Saumora Short, 15 — joined with Women of the Village Thursday to hand off boxes of donated food products gathered over a two-week-long food drive.
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Independent

New Haven, CT
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Haven. Its neighborhoods. Its government. Its people – from the knuckleheads to the dreamers and schemers, and everyone in between. That’s what this web site is about: A five-day-a-week report on news about the City of New Haven, Connecticut, produced by veteran local journalists, and by you.

 https://www.newhavenindependent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy