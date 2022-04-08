ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama governor signs anti-trangender bills, saying she believes children should 'develop into the adults God intended'

By Rebecca Cohen
 3 days ago
Transgender flag.

Getty Images

  • Alabama's governor on Friday signed into law two new anti-transgender bills.
  • GOP Gov. Kay Ivey said she believes children should 'develop into the adults God intended.'
  • One law prohibits doctors from prescribing medical care to transitioning minors in the state.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday signed into law two anti-transgender bills , limiting protections transgender minors have in the state.

Senate Bill 184, or the Alabama Vulnerable Child Protection Act, would make it a felony for doctors to prescribe puberty blockers or hormones to minors who identify as transgender and prohibits them from performing surgeries to help minors transition.

The bill also requires elementary school staff to out transgender minors to their parents.

"We should especially protect our children from these radical, life-altering drugs and surgeries when they are at such a vulnerable stage in life," Ivey said.

"Instead, let us all focus on helping them to properly develop into the adults God intended them to be," she added.

The second bill, House Bill 322, requires transgender minors to use school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with the gender on their birth certificates. It also prohibits school staff from discussing anything having to do with gender or sexuality in the classroom.

"Here in Alabama, men use the men's room, and ladies use the ladies' room — it's really a no-brainer," Ivey said.

Both laws come after a string of anti-trans bills pushed by Republican state politicians recently.

The US Department of Justice and the Department of Health and Human Services have told states they plan to ensure transgender care for minors is provided.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 82

AP_000600.fecfc48c28cd421d98af8a616edb5af5.0642
2d ago

that’s probably the most intelligent thing she’s ever said!! She’s still a horrible governor & is failing Alabama!

Reply(3)
25
Sean Gentry
2d ago

First of all, Kay Ivey violated the separation of church and state doctrine of the Constitution which can and will be subjected to Federal Litigation. Second, this matter should only involve parents and doctors. So much for Republicans advocating for smaller government.

Reply(17)
20
Guest
1d ago

When your state ranks 45th in Poverty and 50th in Education and your House, Senate and Governor are focused on this issue, it is CRYSTAL CLEAR why the above said rankings are so low; obviously the politicians there are using their lack of education in prioritizing what the state needs to really focus on. Give her more kudos inbreds, she is as much as one as the rest of you.

Reply
5
