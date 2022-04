Wide-eyed fashion design students and international student models, all from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, stare down from the banister at the temporary catwalk stationed in the center of the Wick Alumni Center. It was 7 p.m. on Saturday and Global Glam: An Evening of Fashion, Diversity and Community was just getting started. The air was filled with thumping techno beats, nervous excitement and the faint whiff of Chanel No. 5 from one of the many glamorously dressed audience members.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 15 DAYS AGO