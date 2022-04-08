Jacksonville Councilman proposes letting voters decide removal of all monument types in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There’s a new push to let you decide what happens to confederate monuments in Jacksonville, and perhaps other historical markers.

Councilman Al Ferraro is pushing a bill that would put the decision in the voters’ hands.

This question could be on the November ballot: “Shall the City of Jacksonville remove historic monuments and markers, defined as fixed assets that are identifiable because of particular historic, national, local, or symbolic significance, on City-owned property?”

According to Ferraro, he’s trying to show that removing one monument can be a slippery slope, leading to the removal of any type.

“This would include any historical markers, or statues, or monuments or anything like that. The idea is to tell the whole history and all the history,” he said.

Ferraro explained how Jacksonville has a rich history, and he wants to use it to bring people together, not “erase” it.

He says it’s ultimately up to the voters to decide what happens, though.

“Personally I think by pulling the monuments down you’re just kind of completely erasing history, but I do think it should be left up to the people to decide,” one man who wanted to stay anonymous told Action News Jax.

If enough voters said “yes,” all monuments -- not just the confederate ones -- would be removed.

Under Ferraro’s proposal, if voters said “yes,”, all other monuments including Andrew Jackson on the horse and the sculpture at Memorial Park dedicated to Floridians who died in World War I would be removed.

“There are people that want to tell stories of what the history was like in our country and in our city. It’s to tell the whole history, good and bad,” Ferraro explained.

If people were to vote “yes” to remove the monuments, Ferraro stated there’s still no telling what that would cost the city. He says he’d rather focus on the things people tell him they’re more concerned about such as roads, recycling, and drainage.

Matt Carlucci, At-Large, Seat 4 on City Council feels Ferraro’s push would be divisive and controversial. He says the council should have the community weigh in.

“I respect Councilman Ferraro, but I don’t agree with putting it on a referendum. We passed a strategic plan that said the council is supposed to own the responsibility for this issue and part of that was having a community conversation that would hopefully lead to a constructive solution, and I think that’s the direction we should continue in,” Carlucci said.

Carlucci recently proposed putting a $500,000 cap on removing the Women of the Southern Confederacy monument in Springfield Park, and he says he’ll continue to push that bill.

Ferraro plans to introduce his proposal to the city council on Tuesday. He doesn’t expect the council to approve it.

