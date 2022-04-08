Nothing Really Matters

The best Chicago attractions include museums, vast city parks, jazz clubs and observatories. Chicago might be the Second City, but our attractions are first class. Need evidence of that fact? Look no further than the many Chicago museums, where you'll find everything from the best-preserved T.Rex skeleton ever found to paintings from Van Gogh and Picasso. Or take a stroll through our gorgeous parks and gardens, home to some of the best public art in Chicago (hello to The Bean). Or spend a day swimming in Lake Michigan's surprisingly huge freshwater waves at one of the many Chicago beaches, or see a jazz show at a bar once frequented by Al Capone, or have a Michelin-starred meal at one of the best Chicago restaurants... the list goes on. Whether you’re visiting for the first time or a lifelong Chicagoan looking to see a little more of their home city, we’ve curated a list of the very best attractions Chicago has to offer, just for you.

