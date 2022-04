The XFL has partnered with the NFL Alumni Academy to develop potential players for its 2023 return to the field, the league announced Monday. The academy, founded in 2020 and run by former NFL coaches and players, operates on the grounds of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Village in Canton, Ohio, during the NFL season. It is one of several groups that provides training and conditioning work to unemployed players, creating a pool for NFL teams who need injury replacements or otherwise are seeking to address depth on their rosters.

